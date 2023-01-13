Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: ‘Media hypocrisy’ at play with Biden documents

Jan 12, 2023, 7:52 PM
President Joe Biden responds to a reporter's question. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s office and home is no less ‘a scandal’ than former president Donald Trump’s issue, said KTTH’s Jason Rantz.

“I thought then it was a story about the politicization of the Department of Justice, and media insanity, where you’ve got CNN and MSNBC and all the same players just breathlessly reporting because they will link into anything,” said Rantz. “They will just jump whenever they can, to go after President Trump. They loathe him that much. Trump has broken them. They are obsessed. And now this is a story about media hypocrisy.”

Rantz said the mainstream media want to “pretend that there is no similarity whatsoever. Anyone who even has a casual understanding of this current story will immediately connect it with the Donald Trump case.”

Rantz explained that he’s not sure that authorities have even discovered all the documents that Biden may have stored somewhere.

“A guy who doesn’t have the capacity to read a statement doesn’t have the capacity to kind of hang on to paper.”

Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings

President Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.

Earlier in the week, Biden’s attorneys had discovered documents at the offices of the Penn Biden Center and then immediately called the National Archives about the discovery, the White House said. Biden kept an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his presidential campaign in 2019.

Now, another document or documents were found in the President’s home garage in Delaware. “The garage was locked next to my Corvette,” Biden said.

“There’s no reason to believe that the security of the United States was at risk over the course of the last six years because of the Biden documents. Nor over the course of the two years that Trump had his documents, there’s no reason to believe that national security was ever at risk,” Rantz explained. “We live in a world with a US government that loves to put classification labels on pretty much everything because they want to keep information from us.”

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

“We have streams of people crossing the border. We’re told there’s no border emergency. We have a clear rise in crime. We’re told what rise in crime? It is so obvious what is going on here. And we are being told despite very clearly this being a serious story, from a national security perspective, if we’re judging it through the lens in which all these folks judge the Trump story, and they’re telling you now it’s not a big deal.”

