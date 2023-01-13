Close
LOCAL NEWS

UW librarians announce strike if contract is not reached

Jan 13, 2023
Later this month, students at the University of Washington might have to navigate the library system on their own after the union for the library staff announced they will go on strike starting Jan 25 if a contract isn’t reached with the university.

Members of Service Employees International Union Local 925, which represents 130 librarians and press workers at the university, say library staff is asking for a living wage and the resources to better serve the UW educational community.

UW librarians go on strike over insufficient pay

Library staff formed a union in June 2021 and have been negotiating a contract ever since.

The union representing the employees says this is due to contract negotiations, issues about pay, a demand for equal protection for professional staff and academic librarians, and more administrative action on anti-racism goals.

They had a one-day strike back in October and, in November, authorized their union to call an open-ended strike if negotiations continue to stall.

The last scheduled day of bargaining is Jan. 24.

