MLK events and a day of service in Puget Sound region

Martin Luther King Day can be more than a day when the banks are closed and you can relax.

Many of you feel that attending an event honoring the fallen civil rights leader or contributing to a day of service is the way to go.

Here are some of the things you can do this afternoon in the Puget Sound area.

“No, what we are saying to this nation is that we want all of our rights. We want them here, and we want all of them not next year, not next week, but we want them now, at this hour.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Northwest African American Museum is hosting a grand community reopening on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day until 5 p.m. Enjoy music, movies, motivational social justice speakers, and activities for the entire family. Check back for the full schedule of activities.

The Washington State History Museum is open with free admission for MLK Day. Theater performances at the History Museum will bring to life Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. At 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tacoma Arts Live presents the original production 11 Days in the Life of Dr. King. This production chronicles Dr. King’s life and legacy through 11 vignettes featuring spoken word, dance, music, shadow play, and historic images. At 3:00 p.m., Living Voices presents The Right to Dream: Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, a story that considers the struggle and sacrifice for Black civil rights through the eyes of a young African American activist growing up in Mississippi in the 1960s, and highlights the role of women activists. More info: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (washingtonhistory.org) and Exhibitions & Events – Washington State Historical Society (washingtonhistory.org)

Seattle’s 40th Annual MLK, Jr. March

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition, Est. 2018

Save the Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

“Together We Can Be THE Dream” is the theme for the 2023 events honoring the legacy of Dr. King. Watch for further announcements from UUC’s Acting for Racial Justice Team about meeting at Garfield High School by noon to march with UUs, friends and families.Check out all the scheduled activities on the Seattle MLK, Jr. Organizing Coalition website.

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition, Est. 2018 Save the Date: Monday, January 16, 2023 “Together We Can Be THE Dream” is the theme for the 2023 events honoring the legacy of Dr. King. Watch for further announcements from UUC’s Acting for Racial Justice Team about meeting at Garfield High School by noon to march with UUs, friends and families.Check out all the scheduled activities on the Seattle MLK, Jr. Organizing Coalition website. Celebrate kindness & community! Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with special art activities and collaborative projects, January 16th.

• Children’s book readings by Merritt Long, Author of My View from the Back of the Bus

• Explore powerful poetry with Ashly McBunch, Olympia Poet Laureate• Create faux stained glass art pieces and add them to the collaborative art project

• Draw inspiration from and celebrate artists of color

• Write letters of kindness to your neighbors

• Silkscreen a peace print

• Learn about Black History STEAM Heroes

• Enjoy a quiet and reflective reading room

Online reservations are recommended.

• Children’s book readings by Merritt Long, Author of My View from the Back of the Bus • Explore powerful poetry with Ashly McBunch, Olympia Poet Laureate• Create faux stained glass art pieces and add them to the collaborative art project • Draw inspiration from and celebrate artists of color • Write letters of kindness to your neighbors • Silkscreen a peace print • Learn about Black History STEAM Heroes • Enjoy a quiet and reflective reading room Online reservations are recommended. Every Voice Legacy presents “When Love Changes Things” – The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance Produced in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center Tickets can be purchased online the day of until 3:00 pm. After that tickets will be available at the event beginning at 5:00 pm. Monday, January 16, 2023 5:30 p.m. Reception 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Evening Program Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds.