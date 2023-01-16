Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MLK events and a day of service in Puget Sound region

Jan 16, 2023, 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:58 am
MLK Day...
There are many events in the area to honor MLK. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Martin Luther King Day can be more than a day when the banks are closed and you can relax.

Many of you feel that attending an event honoring the fallen civil rights leader or contributing to a day of service is the way to go.

Here are some of the things you can do this afternoon in the Puget Sound area.

  • “No, what we are saying to this nation is that we want all of our rights. We want them here, and we want all of them not next year, not next week, but we want them now, at this hour.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Northwest African American Museum is hosting a grand community reopening on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day until 5 p.m. Enjoy music, movies, motivational social justice speakers, and activities for the entire family. Check back for the full schedule of activities.
  • The Washington State History Museum is open with free admission for MLK Day. Theater performances at the History Museum will bring to life Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. At 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tacoma Arts Live presents the original production 11 Days in the Life of Dr. King. This production chronicles Dr. King’s life and legacy through 11 vignettes featuring spoken word, dance, music, shadow play, and historic images. At 3:00 p.m., Living Voices presents The Right to Dream: Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, a story that considers the struggle and sacrifice for Black civil rights through the eyes of a young African American activist growing up in Mississippi in the 1960s, and highlights the role of women activists.  More info: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (washingtonhistory.org) and Exhibitions & Events – Washington State Historical Society (washingtonhistory.org)
  • Seattle’s 40th Annual MLK, Jr. March
    Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition, Est. 2018
    Save the Date: Monday, January 16, 2023
    “Together We Can Be THE Dream” is the theme for the 2023 events honoring the legacy of Dr. King. Watch for further announcements from UUC’s Acting for Racial Justice Team about meeting at Garfield High School by noon to march with UUs, friends and families.Check out all the scheduled activities on the Seattle MLK, Jr. Organizing Coalition website.
  • Celebrate kindness & community! Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with special art activities and collaborative projects, January 16th.
    • Children’s book readings by Merritt Long, Author of My View from the Back of the Bus
    • Explore powerful poetry with Ashly McBunch, Olympia Poet Laureate• Create faux stained glass art pieces and add them to the collaborative art project
    • Draw inspiration from and celebrate artists of color
    • Write letters of kindness to your neighbors
    • Silkscreen a peace print
    • Learn about Black History STEAM Heroes
    • Enjoy a quiet and reflective reading room
    Online reservations are recommended.
  • Every Voice Legacy presents “When Love Changes Things” – The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance Produced in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center Tickets can be purchased online the day of until 3:00 pm. After that tickets will be available at the event beginning at 5:00 pm. Monday, January 16, 2023 5:30 p.m. Reception 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Evening Program Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds.

Local News

Tacoma police...
KIRO 7 News Staff

16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was severly injured in a shooting on Sunday evening.
10 hours ago
snow...
Bill Kaczaraba

Rain to start the week in W. WA. while Cali drys out

A rainy start to the workweek in the Puget Sound area while California begins to dry out.
1 day ago
Rainier shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the man in the chest. No […]
1 day ago
Lynnwood opioid protest...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Protesters gather at site of proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

A proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood continues to draw controversy from the public.
1 day ago
Egg...
Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain

Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide.
2 days ago
canned cocktail...
Nicole Jennings

Leg. considering bills to lower taxes on spirits-based canned cocktails

Canned cocktails made with hard liquor will cost you more in taxes than those made with wine or beer, even if the alcohol content is the same.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
MLK events and a day of service in Puget Sound region