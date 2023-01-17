Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Democrats put lawmaker who lied about military service on Veterans Committee

Jan 16, 2023, 5:37 PM | Updated: 5:41 pm
democrats...
Clyde Shavers (middle), a Democratic state representative for Washington’s 10th legislative district, has claimed to be an officer serving on a nuclear submarine in the Navy for eight years. (Photo courtesy of Clyde Shavers' campaign website)
(Photo courtesy of Clyde Shavers' campaign website)
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-6pm on KTTH

Clyde Shavers lied about his military service. Washington Democrats rewarded him with a seat on a veterans committee in the House.

Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th legislative district, narrowly defeated the Republican incumbent state senator after news broke that he fabricated his military history. On his campaign website, Shavers claimed to have served “for more than eight years, he served as a nuclear submarine officer and public affairs officer with tours in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.” But he didn’t serve eight minutes on a nuclear submarine.

The Democrat’s father, who outed the deceit in a public letter, said his son only passed one of three courses required to qualify as a nuclear submarine officer. After completing the first course, he transitioned to a public affairs role. But the lie was outed too late in the campaign, allowing the first-time candidate to eke out a victory.

Rantz: Democrat Speaker pushes for harmful land acknowledgments at state house

Democrats troll Washingtonians, disrespect veterans

Through the controversy, craven Washington State Democrats backed Shavers. They wanted the seat. And now they’re trolling voters by seating him on the House Innovation, Community & Economic Development, & Veterans Committee. Shavers should have turned this down, but when you lie about your service, you have no shame.

Democrat leadership made this appointment to say they can get away with anything in Washington; they have that much power. Unfortunately, they’re right.

Voters don’t have long memories, and they’ll likely forget about Shavers’ lies. Thanks to a weak press that refuses to honestly scrutinize the left, since media members here are overwhelmingly liberal, no one is reminded of the scandal. Even in covering it, the Seattle Times characterized his offenses as a mere exaggeration. When quoting the website, they leave out the “eight years” part. They did this because they didn’t want to hurt Shavers.

Democrats might think this is funny. But it’s not just insulting to the voters, it’s disrespectful to the veteran community they pretend to care about when elections come up. There are a lot of men and women who don’t have to lie about their service, and they receive a fraction of the support the Democrats offered to Shavers.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

homeless...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says

After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for.
21 hours ago
Lynnwood Clinic...
Jason Rantz Show

Protest against Lynnwood opioid clinic set for Saturday

A protest is planned at the new Lynnwood opioid clinic at 2322 196th Street in Lynnwood tomorrow (Saturday) between 1-2 p.m.
4 days ago
biden...
Jason Rantz Show

Rantz: ‘Media hypocrisy’ at play with Biden documents

The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's office is no less 'a scandal' than former president Donald Trump's issue.
5 days ago
cashless business...
Bill Kaczaraba

King County Councilmember: ‘The future is cashless’

New legislation has been introduced that would force businesses in unincorporated King County to accept cash.
6 days ago
Tulloss, homeless...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Brutal bat attack suspect could be released before trial

The homeless suspect in an unprovoked baseball bat attack that left an Amazon employee with a fractured skull still hasn't started his trial.
6 days ago
democrat speaker...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat Speaker pushes for harmful land acknowledgments at state house

Land acknowledgments are ways white progressives pander to Native Americans without improving their communities.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Rantz: Democrats put lawmaker who lied about military service on Veterans Committee