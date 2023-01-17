Rantz: Democrats put lawmaker who lied about military service on Veterans Committee

Clyde Shavers lied about his military service. Washington Democrats rewarded him with a seat on a veterans committee in the House.

Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th legislative district, narrowly defeated the Republican incumbent state senator after news broke that he fabricated his military history. On his campaign website, Shavers claimed to have served “for more than eight years, he served as a nuclear submarine officer and public affairs officer with tours in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.” But he didn’t serve eight minutes on a nuclear submarine.

The Democrat’s father, who outed the deceit in a public letter, said his son only passed one of three courses required to qualify as a nuclear submarine officer. After completing the first course, he transitioned to a public affairs role. But the lie was outed too late in the campaign, allowing the first-time candidate to eke out a victory.

Rantz: Democrat Speaker pushes for harmful land acknowledgments at state house

Democrats troll Washingtonians, disrespect veterans

Through the controversy, craven Washington State Democrats backed Shavers. They wanted the seat. And now they’re trolling voters by seating him on the House Innovation, Community & Economic Development, & Veterans Committee. Shavers should have turned this down, but when you lie about your service, you have no shame.

Democrat leadership made this appointment to say they can get away with anything in Washington; they have that much power. Unfortunately, they’re right.

Voters don’t have long memories, and they’ll likely forget about Shavers’ lies. Thanks to a weak press that refuses to honestly scrutinize the left, since media members here are overwhelmingly liberal, no one is reminded of the scandal. Even in covering it, the Seattle Times characterized his offenses as a mere exaggeration. When quoting the website, they leave out the “eight years” part. They did this because they didn’t want to hurt Shavers.

Democrats might think this is funny. But it’s not just insulting to the voters, it’s disrespectful to the veteran community they pretend to care about when elections come up. There are a lot of men and women who don’t have to lie about their service, and they receive a fraction of the support the Democrats offered to Shavers.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz