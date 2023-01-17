Close
LOCAL NEWS

SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash

Jan 17, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 11:32 am
Fatal Bothell crash...
A fatal, multi-car crash shut down all lanes of I-405 at SR-527 in Bothell Tuesday morning.
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Update 11:05 a.m.:

All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning.


Original:

A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning.

The incident involved multiple vehicles just before the off-ramp to the Bothell/Everett highway (SR-527), according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Ramps to SB I-405 from northbound and southbound Interstate 5 are also closed while officials investigate the incident.

The Washington State Patrol said a car struck the barrier on the right side of the highway, bounced back into traffic, and was hit by two cars. The driver of the car that struck the barrier then got out of his vehicle and was hit and killed by a semi-truck.

There were six vehicles involved and the crash scene is estimated to be about 1,500 feet long, according to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding.

There is currently no ETA for a re-opening as of 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

