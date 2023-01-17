SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash

Update 11:05 a.m.:

All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning.

SB I-405 ROADWAY AND RAMPS REOPENED #Bothell All lanes on southbound I-405 between I-5 and SR 527/Bothell-Everett Hwy, the northbound & southbound I-5 off-ramps to southbound I-405, & the southbound SR 525 off-ramp to southbound I-405 have reopened.

Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/Xq0eO5y5zZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 17, 2023



Original:

A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning.

The incident involved multiple vehicles just before the off-ramp to the Bothell/Everett highway (SR-527), according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Ramps to SB I-405 from northbound and southbound Interstate 5 are also closed while officials investigate the incident.

The Washington State Patrol said a car struck the barrier on the right side of the highway, bounced back into traffic, and was hit by two cars. The driver of the car that struck the barrier then got out of his vehicle and was hit and killed by a semi-truck.

There were six vehicles involved and the crash scene is estimated to be about 1,500 feet long, according to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding.

There is currently no ETA for a re-opening as of 7:45 a.m.

Update: This is a multiple vehicle fatality collision just before the offramp to the Bothell/Everett highway (SR 527). There is no ETA for the road reopening. Please use alternate routes and expect major delays in the area. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 17, 2023

Do not get on SB 405 out of Lynnwood. Fatality crash investigation has freeway closed at 527. Ramps from NB and SB 5 are now closed. pic.twitter.com/SxQzWDTjL9 — Chris Sullivan (@NEWSGUYSULLY) January 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

