Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers

Jan 17, 2023, 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:44 am
scammers...
Pamela McCarroll chats with her friend over the phone in her house in Fairfax, VA on May 7, 2022. Pamela was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019 and she cant miss doctors appointments. Michael works as a freelance voice actor and he needs to accept random phone calls for client work. (Photo by Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle City Light is warning customers to be careful who to trust over the phone, as scammers are calling customers posing as City Light employees.

The company says someone is calling customers and threatening to turn off their power if they don’t make a payment immediately.

Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure

In order to avoid getting scammed, City Light has a few recommendations about strategies scammers could use against you.

Scammers may:

  • Pose as a City Light employee and contact you by phone
  • Threaten to shut off power if payment is not made immediately
  • Pressure you to obtain pre-paid credit cards or third-party digital apps to make immediate payments
  • Target businesses, customers with limited English proficiency, and elderly customers

City Light says they will never call, email, or visit your home when immediate payment is needed. If someone does any of these instead of working with you to create a payment plan, they are probably a scammer.

Please hang up on them and call (206) 684-3000 right away.

Local News

madonna...
L.B. Gilbert

Madonna coming to Climate Pledge Arena for greatest hits tour

Madonna just announced a Greatest hits tour, and she's coming to Climate Pledge Arena July 18.
13 hours ago
kidnap barista...
Lisa Brooks

Auburn suspect arrested for trying to kidnap a barista

Auburn police detectives have arrested a man who attempted to kidnap a barista early Monday morning in Auburn.
13 hours ago
Gender bias drug store...
Bill Kaczaraba

Students want gender bias in pricing products to end

A group of Seattle high school students wants gender bias in pricing products to end. They helped research proposed legislation.
13 hours ago
free school meals...
L.B. Gilbert

Free school meals bill introduced in WA state house

A bill was introduced to provide breakfast and lunch to all students in the state at no cost to any student that requests one.
13 hours ago
Seattle police exit interviews...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

According to recently obtained SPD exit interviews, compensation was one of the few bright spots of being a police officer in Seattle.
13 hours ago
...
Casey Martin, Associated Press

For some without a home, airport is source of shelter

The homelessness crisis in Seattle is often highly visible, with many people living in camps, and tent but there are those who are trying to stay invisible
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers