Cameras record fireball in western Washington skies

It was also recorded by Daniel Cohen’s dash camera while he was driving with his wife on the northbound Interstate 5 offramp near Mountlake Terrace.

Um, hi. Did anyone else in #Seattle see what looked like a massive green meteor burn up over Lake Union around 11:02pm PT tonight? We saw it from Queen Anne and it looked like the biggest, most unbelievable shooting star I’ve ever seen! @KSeattleWeather — Samantha Kruse (@samkruser) January 17, 2023

William K. Smith of Tacoma tweeted that his security camera also recorded the fireball.