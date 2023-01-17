Cameras record fireball in western Washington skies

Um, hi. Did anyone else in #Seattle see what looked like a massive green meteor burn up over Lake Union around 11:02pm PT tonight? We saw it from Queen Anne and it looked like the biggest, most unbelievable shooting star I’ve ever seen! @KSeattleWeather
— Samantha Kruse (@samkruser) January 17, 2023
William K. Smith of Tacoma tweeted that his security camera also recorded the fireball.
Just caught this #Fireball on my security camera in #Tacoma pic.twitter.com/egSWLuPIiF
— William K Smith (@Willstradamus1) January 17, 2023
“A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening sky,” according to the American Meteor Society. “A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation.”
The meteor is not the first that has been spotted over Western Washington. On Oct. 13, 2022, one was spotted at 10:18 p.m.
AMS asks those who see such an event to report it to them with as many details as possible, such as brightness, length across the sky, color, and how long it lasted.
