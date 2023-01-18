Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement

Jan 17, 2023, 4:02 PM
defunding...
Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
Jason Rantz Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KTTH 3pm-6pm

Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job.

There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the Tacoma News-Tribune. There have also been several already this year, with more involving youth.

“We’ve got to think back to decisions that were made two and three years ago, and I think our society is so fast-paced now, everything is so instant, that we forget that decisions we make in the past,” Betts said on the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “I’m alluding to ‘defunding,’ removing police from a lot of the equation here. We removed our School Resource Officers program. We were kicked out of the schools. We don’t have a gang unit. We don’t have a violence reduction team. Overall staffing reductions, the defined movement, where we reduced our budget greatly.”

Drive-bys and shootings involving children seem to be increasing quickly. Rantz wondered, “Whenever I see the kinds of criminal acts with youth, when guns are being fired from cars, for example, it makes me think of gang violence. Is that what’s going on right now?”

Tacoma to pay $1.25M to man injured in high-speed police chase

“In general, I think when we look over the rise in shootings that we’ve had in the last couple of years, that’s definitely a major factor in it,” Betts explained. “It seems that when we actually have somebody die, it gets a lot more attention. I don’t think that this is an anomaly.”

Betts said he doesn’t believe the dramatic increase in crime has not been months in the making but years.

“I think when you see them back to back, it gets the media attention. So it’s more discussed,” Betts said. “But I don’t think it’s an anomaly or a sudden occurrence. I think we’ve had a lot of shootings in the last couple of years, and they just haven’t gotten as much play.”

The other thing that Betts believes is leading to the increase in shootings is the lack of community and political support for law enforcement.

“We deal with a lot of the kids, these are children, and they deserve to grow up safe and to be safe in the environment. At times, when there is a life safety issue, though, we need to support the police who have to come in and take enforcement action,” Betts said. “And that lack of support is having really bad outcomes. So when we do take action to arrest a juvenile, it’s important to have two things. One is being supported by leadership and community leaders to say it was right for the officers to come in and make that arrest with a kid with a gun, or after a shooting or after a homicide.

“Another is that when we arrest the responsible party if that’s a juvenile, we should not be getting push back or be constantly labeled ‘the bad guys’ for making that arrest,” Betts explained. “We owe it to the rest of the community to make an arrest for those violent crimes.”

Betts told Rantz that the way policing works in America is by prioritization.

“If we have pending priority calls, we’re not going to be doing those other programs and the other things that allow us to engage with youth, like being active in the school.”

Betts said police don’t have the resources to be part of programs that prevent crime in the long run.

“I know that previously, those programs, the ability to have a gang unit that was out there contacting a lot of the youth prior to there being a homicide, talk to them when it’s just a fight at the school, or interact and call the school resource officer to get some information about a new name that popped up. We’re missing that now. And I think we’re kind of seeing the end result of that.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

DUI...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Police Department walks back order to let DUI suspects flee in stolen cars

After a rash of incidents where DUI suspects bolted and considerable internal pressure, the SPD has overwritten the policy.
22 hours ago
homeless...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says

After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for.
22 hours ago
democrats...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats put lawmaker who lied about military service on Veterans Committee

Clyde Shavers lied about his military service. Washington Democrats rewarded him with a seat on a veterans committee in the House.
2 days ago
Lynnwood Clinic...
Jason Rantz Show

Protest against Lynnwood opioid clinic set for Saturday

A protest is planned at the new Lynnwood opioid clinic at 2322 196th Street in Lynnwood tomorrow (Saturday) between 1-2 p.m.
5 days ago
biden...
Jason Rantz Show

Rantz: ‘Media hypocrisy’ at play with Biden documents

The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's office is no less 'a scandal' than former president Donald Trump's issue.
6 days ago
cashless business...
Bill Kaczaraba

King County Councilmember: ‘The future is cashless’

New legislation has been introduced that would force businesses in unincorporated King County to accept cash.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement