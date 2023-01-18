Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at the end of the week

Jan 18, 2023, 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:28 am
Nike Store...
(Photo by Sam Campbell)
(Photo by Sam Campbell)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The downtown Seattle Nike store at 1500 6th Avenue opened in 1996. It will close this Friday.

At the time, the store was symbolic of a growing and new downtown retail core.

At one time, the store held a contest to decide who the biggest sports star in Seattle was so they could put a billboard on the front of the store. It turned out to be Sue Bird, in her prime, playing for the Seattle Storm.

New crime data shows optimistic outlook for downtown Seattle

The early days of the store had lines outside the front. The company made the grand opening a big deal. So did downtown Seattle.

Nike isn’t abandoning Western Washington. According to Nike’s website, there’s a new Nike factory store in Bellevue. There’s also the Nike clearance store in Auburn and the Nike factory store in North Bend.

The downtown retail core has been having trouble since the COVID-19 pandemic. Crime has also been a concern.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA), the city had 2.1 million visitors in November of 2022. A bright spot was Thanksgiving when retail core had more than 115,000 visitors, a 6% increase over the year before.

In a statement, the DSA talked about the changing landscape of downtown as retailers continue to shut their doors.

For several years, retailers have been evaluating changing needs for space and scale. We’ve seen that in urban areas since before the pandemic. We never like to see a downtown retailer choose to close and Niketown has been a great part of our retail mix through the years. We are excited about several newcomers who have opened their doors in recent months with more on the way. To help foster their success we need to ensure a safe and welcoming environment, something that’s been improving in downtown and is top of mind for our city leaders.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the DSA estimates that around 500 street-level businesses closed and around 300 new businesses opened in downtown Seattle.

Sam Campbell contributed to this story

 

Local News

Lynnwood Clinic...
L.B. Gilbert

Lynnwood mayor ‘appalled’ at lack of transparency around new opioid clinic

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell is expressing outrage over the way the location of a proposed methadone clinic was revealed.
11 hours ago
seattle police exit interviews...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

According to recently obtained SPD exit interviews, compensation was one of the few bright spots of being a police officer in Seattle.
11 hours ago
Tacoma crash...
L.B. Gilbert

Two dead, one injured after fiery crash in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning near the intersection of S 38th Street and Pacific Avenue.
11 hours ago
tech layoffs...
L.B. Gilbert

Microsoft, Amazon lays off almost 900 employees in Western Washington

Another tech giant gets ready for more layoffs; this time, Microsoft confirms that it is cutting 5% of its workforce or about 10,000 jobs. In an official blog, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared with employees that the company was responding to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities” and would begin laying off some employees immediately. […]
11 hours ago
Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference during the World E...
Thalia Beaty, Associated Press

Gates Foundation takes up question of its own power

Does The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have too much power and influence?
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Olympia police to hold first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange

The Olympia Police Department will hold its first Guns for Gift Cards exchange late this month.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at the end of the week