Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade

Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

The lease ends in April.

This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.

But despite the company’s efforts to condense staff, Amazon says the decision to move isn’t related to the series of layoffs.

A spokesperson with the company told the Business Journal that the decision was based on the company’s embrace of remote work in 2023. Amazon has occupied nearly three-quarters of the West 8th tower since 2011.

Amazon still has offices located in Bellevue and Redmond, where approximately 2,000 employees will be relocated.