LOCAL NEWS

Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade

Jan 19, 2023, 3:21 PM
A U.S. flag flies at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Large scale layoffs are expected at the tech giant this week. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

The lease ends in April.

This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.

Microsoft, Amazon lays off almost 900 employees in Western Washington

Microsoft confirmed plans to lay off 878 employees in the Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah offices.

But despite the company’s efforts to condense staff, Amazon says the decision to move isn’t related to the series of layoffs.

A spokesperson with the company told the Business Journal that the decision was based on the company’s embrace of remote work in 2023. Amazon has occupied nearly three-quarters of the West 8th tower since 2011.

Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales

Amazon still has offices located in Bellevue and Redmond, where approximately 2,000 employees will be relocated.

