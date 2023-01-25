Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father

Jan 25, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 12:21 pm
arrest...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Federal Way police were on the scene of a deadly shooting around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, after a man shot and killed his father.

The Federal Way Police Department first tweeted about the shooting after already detaining the shooter, announcing there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police arrived to find a 45-year-old man dead in the backyard of the home where he lived, detaining his son.

The son is being interviewed about the events leading up to the shooting.

Two shot in Beacon Hill, no suspects found

Seattle police responded to a report of shots heard from multiple callers in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue S near the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and began searching for injured subjects. Police located a 54-year-old man, who sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds, near the location of the shooting incident.

Police provided medical aid until the arrival of Seattle Fire Department personnel. When SFD arrived, they took over medical care and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

As officers were investigating the scene, a report of a second gunshot wound victim arrived at Harborview. The 29-year-old man also had a life-threatening gunshot wound. This man may have been involved in the shooting at 22nd Avenue S.

Officers searched for potential suspects but did not locate them. Police did locate a bullet-hole-damaged vehicle that was impounded from the scene for further investigation.

Homicide detectives will lead the ongoing investigation.

Man arrested for assaulting elderly woman in Yesler Terrace

Members of SPD’s SWAT Team responded to the Yesler Terrace neighborhood to help arrest a man who pushed a 70-year-old woman to the ground, causing a significant head injury.

At 9:04 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Broadway for an assault. Witnesses reported a man had just pushed an elderly woman to the ground, causing a significant head wound that began to bleed. Arriving officers began providing first aid to the victim and transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics upon their arrival. Medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.

The suspect walked away after shoving the woman, and a witness followed him to a nearby residence. Officers responded to the building and found the man’s unit. Negotiators began a dialogue with the suspect and asked him to come out, but he refused. After several hours, police applied for and were granted a warrant to arrest the man.

Members of SPD’s SWAT Team came to the scene to serve the warrant, but just as SWAT prepared to make entry, the man surrendered.

Officers arrested the 42-year-old man for assault in the second degree. After the man was initially declined at King County Jail, officers took him to HMC to be medically cleared before booking him into KCJ.

Detectives ask public’s help in Columbia City robberies

Robbery detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Columbia City neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a woman and a man drove up to the female victim as she was exiting her vehicle in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street. The man exited from the front passenger side of the car and pointed a gun at the victim. The female remained in the driver’s seat.

The male suspect demanded the victim give him her purse. The victim complied in fear of being shot. After obtaining the purse from the victim, both suspects left the area in the vehicle.

The suspects were later observed at a business in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South moments after the robbery. The female suspect exited the suspect vehicle from the right front passenger side, entered a store, and purchased several gift cards with the victim’s stolen credit card.

Just about a half hour later, the female suspect entered a different store located in the 1400 block of Broadway Avenue. She conducted similar actions at this store, except this time, the transaction to purchase gift cards were declined.

If you recognize these suspects or think you may know their identity, please send an email to SPD5924@seattle.gov.

Suspect #1: Unknown race male, 5’7”- 5’8”, wearing a blue ski mask and armed with a semi-automatic pistol. No photos are currently available.

Suspect #2: Black female, wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with three white vertical stripes on the outer portion of both sleeves, black Adidas stretch pants with three vertical stripes on the outer portion of both legs, black Adidas socks with white Adidas emblems, black “Croc” slip-on shoes, and a blue surgical mask.

(Photo from Seattle Police)

(Photo from Seattle Police)

Two injured in suspected DUI crash in Renton

Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Renton on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of SW Grady Way, near the intersection of Oakesdale Ave. SW.

One driver was apparently driving under the influence, according to Renton PD. That driver suffered serious injuries and was sent to Harborview Medical Center.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear how many people were in each car. Crews had to extricate people due to heavy damage.

