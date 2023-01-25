Edmonds police dog retiring after nabbing 166 suspects during nearly 10 years of service

After nearly 10 years of service, an 11-year-old Edmonds police dog will retire on Thursday.

K-9 Hobbs and his partner, Sgt. Jason Robinson, have responded to more than 500 calls, apprehended about 166 suspects, and found 113 pieces of evidence, according to Edmonds police.

Hobbs came to the Edmonds Police Department from Germany in September 2013. Hobbs and Robinson were first certified in December of that year. The team also achieved master-level certification multiple times while working for the department.

“Hobbs was an asset to law enforcement all over Snohomish and north King counties, fearlessly pursuing suspects who fled into the community,” Edmonds PD said in a news release.

Police said one of the many highlights of Hobbs’ career was when he searched for two armed suspects in a takeover robbery in Mountlake Terrace. Hobbs and Robinson searched for hours during a heavy rainstorm until the suspects were found and taken into custody.

Hobbs also regularly appeared at public events and did numerous demonstrations for schools and the community.

“He has taken care of me for years, and now, it is my turn to take care of him as he gets to be just a dog,” Robinson said. “Like most former K-9 handlers, I am sure I will roam the PD halls telling glory stories of our over 500 deployments gone by.”

Hobbs will continue living with Robinson and his family during his retirement.