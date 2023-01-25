Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Edmonds police dog retiring after nabbing 166 suspects during nearly 10 years of service

Jan 25, 2023, 10:54 AM
k9...
Edmonds PD K-9 Hobbs (Edmonds Police Department)
(Edmonds Police Department)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

After nearly 10 years of service, an 11-year-old Edmonds police dog will retire on Thursday.

K-9 Hobbs and his partner, Sgt. Jason Robinson, have responded to more than 500 calls, apprehended about 166 suspects, and found 113 pieces of evidence, according to Edmonds police.

Hobbs came to the Edmonds Police Department from Germany in September 2013. Hobbs and Robinson were first certified in December of that year. The team also achieved master-level certification multiple times while working for the department.

“Hobbs was an asset to law enforcement all over Snohomish and north King counties, fearlessly pursuing suspects who fled into the community,” Edmonds PD said in a news release.

Police said one of the many highlights of Hobbs’ career was when he searched for two armed suspects in a takeover robbery in Mountlake Terrace. Hobbs and Robinson searched for hours during a heavy rainstorm until the suspects were found and taken into custody.

Hobbs also regularly appeared at public events and did numerous demonstrations for schools and the community.

“He has taken care of me for years, and now, it is my turn to take care of him as he gets to be just a dog,” Robinson said. “Like most former K-9 handlers, I am sure I will roam the PD halls telling glory stories of our over 500 deployments gone by.”

Hobbs will continue living with Robinson and his family during his retirement.

 

Local News

convention center...
Bill Kaczaraba

Convention Center hopes to spark a comeback in downtown Seattle

The new Summit Building, with a $2 billion price tag, will double the event space at the Seattle Convention Center (SCC).
14 hours ago
arrest...
L.B. Gilbert

Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father

Federal Way police arrested a man after he shot and killed his father Wednesday morning. The motive is unknown at this time.
14 hours ago
Kia, Hyundai...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle city attorney sues Kia, Hyundai for lack of anti-theft technology

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for the lack of anti-theft technology in some cars.
14 hours ago
Orca cards...
L.B. Gilbert

More than 10,000 ORCA cards distributed for low income residents

The SHA is starting a new program to allow low-income residents an easier time getting around by offering free unlimited-use ORCA cards.
14 hours ago
fire cox family sign thurston county...
L.B. Gilbert

Thurston County house fire that killed 5 ruled accidental

Thurston County Fire officials say a house fire that killed five members of the same family over the weekend was not intentionally set.
14 hours ago
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with ...
Associated Press

Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue

Boeing said Wednesday it lost $663 million in the fourth quarter as higher production costs and supply-chain problems offset rising revenue. It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from deadly crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that depressed airline demand for new planes […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Edmonds police dog retiring after nabbing 166 suspects during nearly 10 years of service