KTTH OPINION

Suits: Tiny home near Seattle on-ramp subject of city-wide discourse

Jan 26, 2023, 4:07 PM
Bryan Suits's Profile Picture BY
AM 770 KTTH Host

A couple has established an encampment located next to the I-5 on-ramp on Seattle’s Mercer Street as their home, and are currently building a tiny house between the roads.

The land where the tiny home is located is owned by the Seattle Department of Transportation and Washington State Department of Transportation.

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Governor Jay Inslee has publicly denounced the location of the tiny home.

“None of these should be allowed on our right of way,” Inslee said. “We need action, this cannot be acceptable as the long term future for the state of Washington.”

But Bryan Suits doesn’t buy Inslee’s empty statements.

“The married couple, their code word was, ‘well there were roadblocks getting into government-built tiny homes,’ the acceptable tiny home villages, and what that means is they’re drug addicts, and they don’t want to go clean, but they want a free house that doesn’t require drug testing,” Bryan Suits said on The Bryan Suits Show on KTTH. “It’s just ludicrous to see the hypocrisy of accepting something and yet declaring it unacceptable is peak Inslee.”

Listen to his full conversation here:

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

