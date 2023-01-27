Lake Stevens HS employee arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

A Lake Stevens High School employee has been arrested after being suspected of improper sexual contact with at least one child.

Police say the 55-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked into Snohomish County jail.

The suspect is currently under investigation for two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to Lake Stevens Police.

Officers arrested him on a litany of sex crime charges after what they called a “lengthy investigation.” It’s not clear how police were alerted to the alleged sexual misconduct or how long it had been going on.

They are not releasing any more information about the school staffer, except to say he leads a Friday night study group.

He has yet to be charged with any crimes but is scheduled to be arraigned in Marysville Tuesday. Lake Stevens Police are asking all possible victims to get in touch with investigators.