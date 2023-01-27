Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Lake Stevens HS employee arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

Jan 27, 2023, 11:47 AM | Updated: 12:13 pm
lake stevens...
Lake Stevens High School (Photo courtesy of Lake Stevens School District)
(Photo courtesy of Lake Stevens School District)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Lake Stevens High School employee has been arrested after being suspected of improper sexual contact with at least one child.

Police say the 55-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked into Snohomish County jail.

WA Corrections pays $600K settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

The suspect is currently under investigation for two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to Lake Stevens Police.

Officers arrested him on a litany of sex crime charges after what they called a “lengthy investigation.” It’s not clear how police were alerted to the alleged sexual misconduct or how long it had been going on.

They are not releasing any more information about the school staffer, except to say he leads a Friday night study group.

He has yet to be charged with any crimes but is scheduled to be arraigned in Marysville Tuesday. Lake Stevens Police are asking all possible victims to get in touch with investigators.

Local News

parent protest bellevue schools...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Parents have 1 last chance to voice concerns over Bellevue schools consolidation

Bellevue parents have one last chance to hear about the district’s plans to consolidate some elementary schools and shift students to other school campuses.
12 hours ago
big chill...
Bill Kaczaraba

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend, including the possibility of a little snow.
12 hours ago
goalie...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle Kraken’s best-kept secret this year? Goalie coach Steve Briere

Martin Jones was a cast-off. Grubauer lost his edge. And the Kraken's defense looked bleak — until goalie coachSteve Briere showed up.
12 hours ago
Lynnwood Clinic...
L.B. Gilbert

Lynnwood opioid clinic receives DOH license amid controversy

The Washington DOH just gave the final approval for a proposed opioid treatment clinic to open in Lynnwood.
12 hours ago
Homeless...
L.B. Gilbert

Regional Homeless Authority requests nearly $12 billion for 5-year plan

How much money would it take to solve the homeless crisis in Seattle? The KCRHA estimates that it would take roughly $11.8 billion.
12 hours ago
Judge, pot shop robbery...
Lisa Brooks

WA Corrections pays $600K settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Washington's Corrections Department has agreed to pay $600,000 dollars to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former intern.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Lake Stevens HS employee arrested for alleged sexual misconduct