Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Parents have 1 last chance to voice concerns over Bellevue schools consolidation

Jan 27, 2023, 10:48 AM
parent protest bellevue schools...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Bellevue parents have one last chance to hear about the district’s plans to consolidate some elementary schools and shift students to other school campuses.

This week, the Bellevue School District has been hosting open houses so families can voice their concerns.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The last open house will be at Sherwood Forest Elementary School on Friday.

Parents say they were caught off guard by the plan to consolidate and feel like it’s too late for their opinions to significantly affect the final decision.

The seven schools involved in the discussion include some that have been part of the community for 70 years. They are Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Wilburton and Woodridge elementary schools.

District officials say the plan to consolidate is driven by enrollment, which is down nearly 10%. It follows a nationwide trend of fewer students enrolling in public schools.

Many parents told KIRO 7 this hasn’t felt like a discussion at all.

“This process has come across as hasty, opaque, and disingenuous leaving many in our larger community feeling frustrated, angry, and distrustful,” one parent said at an open house this week.

All of this is happening as award-winning teacher Kelly Aramaki was chosen as the district’s next superintendent. He will take over in July.

The district is expected to make its final recommendation to the school board on Feb. 9.

The open house at Sherwood Forest Elementary School is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

big chill...
Bill Kaczaraba

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend, including the possibility of a little snow.
11 hours ago
goalie...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle Kraken’s best-kept secret this year? Goalie coach Steve Briere

Martin Jones was a cast-off. Grubauer lost his edge. And the Kraken's defense looked bleak — until goalie coachSteve Briere showed up.
11 hours ago
Lynnwood Clinic...
L.B. Gilbert

Lynnwood opioid clinic receives DOH license amid controversy

The Washington DOH just gave the final approval for a proposed opioid treatment clinic to open in Lynnwood.
11 hours ago
Homeless...
L.B. Gilbert

Regional Homeless Authority requests nearly $12 billion for 5-year plan

How much money would it take to solve the homeless crisis in Seattle? The KCRHA estimates that it would take roughly $11.8 billion.
11 hours ago
Judge, pot shop robbery...
Lisa Brooks

WA Corrections pays $600K settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Washington's Corrections Department has agreed to pay $600,000 dollars to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former intern.
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering

A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Parents have 1 last chance to voice concerns over Bellevue schools consolidation