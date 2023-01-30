Close
LOCAL NEWS

Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound

Jan 29, 2023, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm
Cold Seattle...
Cold temperatures begin the week in Seattle. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)
(Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

It will be a frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound with highs only in the 30s.

The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until 11 a.m. Monday. The wind chill temperatures could reach as low as -15 degrees. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Opioid center protesters admit they lost the war

Wind chill at the passes could reach zero.

Monday, we’ll see clouds moving in with a high near 40. Monday night, it will be cloudy with the lows around freezing in the lowlands.

It will be cloudy, with a high near 42 on Tuesday. There will be a south-southwest wind at 3 to 5 mph.

Here’s KIRO 7 TV’s weatherblog:

If there’s a silver lining to these upcominh weather events it’s the dry skies and ample sunshine we’ll have for both Sunday AND most of Monday.

The next weather system to bring precipitation to the area will likely be Tuesday. How much precipitation is still up in the air (literally). With snow levels near 500ft a mix of lowland rain and snow can be expect, but as the weekend comes to a close I should have a better understanding about what you can expect and where.

According to Weather U.S., Seattle has an average temperature in January between 36 and 45 degrees. The average low is 36 degrees.

Fun fact: January is the most humid month of the year in Seattle.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story

Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound