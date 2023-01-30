Close
LOCAL NEWS

Requirement for Starbucks workers returning to office is about ‘fairness’

Jan 30, 2023, 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:45 am
starbucks office...
The Starbucks logo crests the clock tower at the coffee chain's Seattle headquarters. The company is expected to announce its third quarter earnings on Tuesday. (Photo by Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Starbucks office employees can no longer work from home full time, says interim CEO Howard Schultz in an announcement earlier this month that corporate staff needs to work in person at least three times a week.

Starting Monday, Jan. 30, all employees who work at the Starbucks Support Center and are within commuting distance are expected to work in the office a minimum of three days per week. Two of the days are Tuesday and Wednesday, and the third day will be up to the individual teams.

As Starbucks unionizing slows, some strike, others skeptical

Employees have been allowed to work remotely since the start of the pandemic but haven’t been so excited about coming back to their desks.

Schultz said that the policy is about fairness, adding that baristas don’t have the privilege of working from home.

“When we talk with our store partners, we hear how much they need us. I believe they are asking support partners to be better integrated, showing up as one team, and working to be not just a little better but profoundly better,” Schultz said. “They are asking us to do the transformative work that I believe can only be done effectively when we are physically together.”

Previously, employees were asked to work in the office one to two days a week but Schultz said “a good number” of employees had not been doing that.

“This is why I am also announcing that this policy—three days in the SSC and regional offices—is a requirement,” Schultz said.

