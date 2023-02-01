Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma Police report increase in stolen guns out of vehicles

Feb 1, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 9:23 am
Raymond Azevedo Seattle defund police...
(Photo: Seattle Police Department)
(Photo: Seattle Police Department)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Tacoma Police say a lot of stolen guns are making their way onto the street – and many of them come from parked cars and trucks.

The department estimates at least one gun is stolen from a vehicle every 48 hours.

Greenwood road rage fight involved knife, baseball bat

According to crime figures, there were 10 guns taken from prowled vehicles between Jan. 1 – 22. Police say those numbers are only thefts of firearms from vehicle prowls; it does not include those firearms stolen during motor vehicle thefts.

Chief Avery Moore says many of these weapons are being used to commit crimes.

“Stolen guns are finding their way into the hands of juveniles and are being used in violent crimes,” wrote Chief Moore in a post on the Department’s Facebook page. “Many of these firearms are stolen in vehicle prowls. By not leaving firearms unattended in your vehicle, you are helping us keep guns out of the hands of juveniles.”

Tacoma Police have issued a directive requesting people become more aware of where they keep their guns.

They say gun owners can help prevent these thefts by taking the following precautions:

• Do not leave firearms in your vehicle
• Keep firearms secured and follow safe handling procedures
• Keep firearms out of the hands of juveniles.

If you are the victim of a theft in which a firearm is stolen, Tacoma Police request you call 911 if the crime is in progress, otherwise call (253) 287-4455.

Local News

I-5...
L.B. Gilbert

Cars crawl by on SB I-5 Express Lanes after crash on Ship Canal Bridge

A collision is blocking all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 on the Ship Canal Bridge after a collision disrupted traffic this morning.
9 hours ago
Kent Motel Shooting...
Sam Campbell

At least two dead at Kent motel shooting overnight

Kent Police have confirmed that two people are dead, and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting Tuesday night at the Kent Valley Motel.
9 hours ago
fentanyl...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Fire Department responding to historic number of overdose calls

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to a historic number of overdose calls in recent memory.
9 hours ago
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015. PayP...
Associated Press

PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting

PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers
9 hours ago
foster...
Kathryn Stone

Oregon kidnapping suspect dead after being taken into custody

Police say a man wanted for a violent kidnapping died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long standoff Tuesday night.
9 hours ago
Seattle likes Taylor Swift songs...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

State lawmakers considering ‘TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act’ concerning ticket sales

Following the Ticketmaster meltdown during the presale for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour late last year, Washington state lawmakers are considering a new bill
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Tacoma Police report increase in stolen guns out of vehicles