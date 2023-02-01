Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Washington Governor Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from his office.

He is currently experiencing very mild symptoms, including a mild cough, but he will continue working and attending meetings virtually.

Inslee is consulting with his doctor regarding whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments, the release says.

Inslee is fully vaccinated and has received multiple booster shots including ones in October 2021, March 2022 and September 2022.

“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”

This is the second time Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, after getting the virus in May 2022.

First Spouse Trudi Inslee has tested negative.