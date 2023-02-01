Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Feb 1, 2023, 10:27 AM | Updated: 11:13 am
inslee...
Washington Governor Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from his office. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
(Ted S. Warren/AP)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington Governor Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from his office.

He is currently experiencing very mild symptoms, including a mild cough, but he will continue working and attending meetings virtually.

WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee

Inslee is consulting with his doctor regarding whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments, the release says.

Inslee is fully vaccinated and has received multiple booster shots including ones in October 2021, March 2022 and September 2022.

“Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure.”

This is the second time Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, after getting the virus in May 2022.

First Spouse Trudi Inslee has tested negative.

Local News

dog daycare...
Frank Sumrall

Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility

A fire, now reportedly under control, started at a Seattle dog daycare facility, with firefighters still working to rescue some of the dogs.
14 hours ago
stabbed...
Frank Sumrall

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle Police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening.
14 hours ago
child marriages...
Matt Markovich

New bill aims to end ‘child marriages’ in Washington state

Washington state currently does not ban child marriages. A new bill in the state legislature would change that.
14 hours ago
groundhogs day...
Ted Buehner

The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington

February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA.
14 hours ago
train kills person puyallup...
Bill Kaczaraba

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, according to a report from authorities.
14 hours ago
beyoncé...
L.B. Gilbert

Beyoncé announces Seattle stop on ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Beyoncé announced Wednesday that she will be stopping at Seattle's Lumen Field as a part of her 'Renaissance World Tour.'
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for second time