Scramble down to the now reopen Beth’s Cafe in Seattle

The dive that didn’t die. Seattle’s Beth’s Cafe is open again as of Wednesday and is still located in the same spot on Aurora Avenue near Green Lake.

When the cafe closed more than a year ago, the owner promised to bring it back but gave no other details.

The breakfast establishment tried making changes to its hours in order to stay afloat, despite cutting back from its 24-hour operations. However, the reduced hours and the Covid pandemic forced them to temporarily shut down in September 2021.

Beth’s is no longer open evenings and overnights and will be sticking to serving breakfast for the foreseeable future. They will be sticking with their 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekend hours.

Using more than 450,000 eggs per year, Beth’s breakfast food accounts for the majority of their business.

The recent spike in egg prices has also forced Beth’s to raise their prices. In 2017 a famous 12-egg omelet cost $19.95; today, that same omelet costs $28.15.

Beth’s is known primarily for a 12-egg omelet challenge that was featured in a 2009 episode of Man v. Food.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell went to Beth’s Cafe to take a crack at their 12-egg omelet.

BREAKING (my stomach): Beth’s in Seattle has reopened… and staff tells me I’ve just ordered the first 12-egg omelette since they closed in the pandemic! (When I went to bed last night, I wasn’t anticipating expensing a 12-egg omelette for live reports.) pic.twitter.com/bL2lJ7GYKK — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 2, 2023



The restaurant was started in 1954 as a nickel slots gambling parlor.

It had a resurgence in the grunge years and calls itself a “greasy spoon” famous for its 12-egg omelets.

