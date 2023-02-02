Close
LOCAL NEWS

Redmond Police launches crime data dashboards today

Feb 2, 2023, 9:22 AM | Updated: 9:50 am
Redmond Police...
The Redmond Police Department is hoping new digital dashboards will give the public a glimpse into how they do their jobs. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Redmond Police Department is hoping new digital dashboards will give the public a glimpse into how they do their jobs.

“These dashboards will provide additional layers of transparency and strengthen community trust in our department,” said Chief Darrell Lowe. “They will help keep community members informed about what is happening in the community.”

Ross: ‘We’re using police as a substitute for properly funding social services’

The dashboards will allow the public to have access to historical and current data on crime in the city. The dashboards are interactive and users may select the year or years they want to view the data. The data in the dashboards is updated nightly and reflect information available at the time of the update.

“Ideally, the dashboards will provide the community with situational awareness and allow them to be more cognizant of what is going on in their neighborhoods and thus be more engaged in our crime-fighting efforts,” Lowe told MyNorthwest.

A pop-up on the Crime Map read:

The crime mapping application provides a view of criminal and traffic collision related activity in Redmond. Not all criminal offenses reported to the Redmond Police are displayed on the map. Some offenses are omitted to protect the privacy of the victims. The location given may reflect where the crime was reported and not necessarily where it occurred.

The user can see the map by categories such as property crimes and violent crimes. They can also view the map by neighborhood.

The Use-of-Force Dashboard provides data from incidents where force was used by Redmond police officers.

Parents may find the School Resource Officer Dashboard useful. It provides data regarding calls for service involving the School Resource Officer, along with arrest data related to schools in Redmond.

The visuals in the dashboards are interactive, and users may select the year or years they want to view the data. The data in the dashboards are updated nightly and reflect information available at the time of the update.

“I hope the community will use it to be better informed,” said Lowe. “It also provides transparency into what is going on in the community and what our realities are here in Redmond as it relates to crime, use of force, and police involvement in our schools.”

The website also provides links to statewide and national statistics from the FBI.

