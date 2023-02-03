Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant will now spend 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills.

Her husband, Jose Morales-Flores, was sentenced to 10 years in 2021.

At Friday’s hearing, a judge said that Rodriguez-Moreno had a leadership role in the large trafficking ring.

“Ms. Rodriguez-Moreno was distributing pound quantities of methamphetamine and thousands of fentanyl pills. But what is most shocking is that she had her teenage son engaging in drug distribution at her direction,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said. “She and her husband put their restaurant and the security of their five children at risk when they became drug traffickers. Now those children are without their parents for significant time.”

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz optimistic about drop in violent crime

In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing more than 16 kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly a kilogram of fentanyl pills in Seattle and North Puget Sound communities.

But prosecutors said he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and remains at large.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story.

Two people may be charged with a hate crime

Two people who were arrested for a University District stabbing may be charged with a hate crime.

The victim told police one of his attackers claimed he was a skinhead who said, “leave my country.”

The man said he was approached at random near University Way and 45th around 6 Wednesday night.

Seattle police said the victim was stabbed in the chest, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The 29-year-old male suspect and the 40-year-old female suspect were arrested for malicious harassment and assault. Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.

Guns for Gift Cards in Federal Way

Tomorrow, Federal Way will hold a “Guns for Gift Cards” event at the parking lot of Federal Way City Hall and anyone can participate.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can trade in your unwanted firearm for a visa prepaid gift card. Those gift cards are “first come, first serve,” but the city confirmed it will continue accepting guns until 2 p.m. after the gift cards run out.