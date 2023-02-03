Snohomish Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service

Community Transit is proposing changes for 2024 and beyond that would increase local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County.

According to a news release from Snohomish Community Transit, the proposal means a 32% increase in service and contains 35 bus routes.

The plan calls for increasing service in phases from 2024 to 2026 based on evolving strategies for the opening of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link extension of light rail, recruitment of new drivers, and other projects that may affect bus service on the I-5 corridor.

“We are excited to propose a plan for our transit future that was designed with strong community input,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “When light rail arrives in Snohomish County, we will have more frequent local service that will help people travel throughout our county and connect to the regional light rail network.”

The plan increases bus frequency and shortens wait times for riders by more than doubling the number of routes with 30 minutes or better frequency and tripling the number of routes with 20 minutes or better frequency on weekdays.

The changes reduce Community Transit bus service from 46 to 35 routes with the eventual elimination of routes that serve Northgate and downtown Seattle. Light rail will provide those trips faster and without traffic interruptions.

The plan also includes expansion of bus rapid transit (BRT) service, which travels along some of the most heavily used corridors in the county and attracts high ridership.

The Swift Orange Line will connect with both the Swift Blue and Swift Green lines as well as provide a direct connection to light rail in Lynnwood. The Swift Blue Line will also connect to light rail at I-5 in Shoreline.

The agency is asking people who live and travel in Snohomish County to provide feedback on the proposed transit changes now through March 4.