Rantz: High School staffer faces investigation for alleged sex with student

A Federal Way high school staff member is on leave pending the results of a police investigation. He’s accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Multiple sources confirm to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that a Decatur High School staff member was accused of sexual misconduct with a student, who is reportedly a minor. A school district spokesperson confirmed that allegations were reported to Decatur High School officials on Jan. 27. School officials immediately reported to the Federal Way Police Department and Child Protective Services. A school spokesperson confirmed the staff member has been placed on leave during the investigation. It’s not yet clear if the alleged student victim was the one who made the complaint.

The district, citing privacy rights, would not confirm the identity of the accused. The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has confirmed with multiple sources the school position the accused holds. Since he has not yet been charged, we are not identifying that position because it would quickly lead to his identity. The accused, however, is not a teacher.

“Federal Way Public Schools’ hiring process requires every employee complete and pass a Federal Bureau of Investigation and Washington State Patrol fingerprint and background check,” a district spokesperson told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “All staff are required to take harassment, intimidation, and bullying training annually, and every year we train employees on appropriate staff and student boundaries. All staff are made aware of our professional conduct policy.”

Ballard brewery owner nearly loses business to homeless fire

Active investigation

There have not yet been any arrests, but the investigation is active.

“In late January, our community partners at Federal Way Public Schools notified Federal Way Police Department of credible information alleging misconduct by an adult employee of the school district involving a Decatur high school student. The district promptly placed the employee on administrative leave – he is no longer at the school or working near children,” a Federal Way PD spokesperson said in a statement to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

It’s unclear when the investigation will be completed, but a source suspects it will wrap up within the next two weeks. “Our investigation is progressing and a charging decision will be made when the investigation is complete,” a police spokesperson explained.

The school district, meanwhile, is waiting for the investigation to be complete, explaining that, “student safety is and always will be our number one priority. We take every precaution possible to secure the safety of our students.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz