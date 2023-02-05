Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Redmond police using vehicle-mounted GPS tracking system to track down fleeing suspects

Feb 4, 2023, 4:40 PM
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Redmond Police Department started using StarChase Pursuit in January to safely pursue fleeing suspects.

StarChase is a vehicle-mounted GPS launcher that uses technology to provide real-time information to the police. This allows officers to track a suspect’s car from a distance.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“It is a GPS-enabled technology that allows officers to tag a vehicle, back off and then virtually monitor the location and actions of the suspect vehicle,” Chief Darrell Lowe said. “Once the vehicle comes to a stop, the officers are able to safely approach the vehicle and take the suspects into custody.”

The StarChase device is then removed from the car with no damage.

Lowe said his officers have had success in apprehending suspects safely since they started using it.

“No technology is foolproof, but thus far we have had only positive outcomes utilizing it,” he said.

“Redmond Police Department is among a handful of agencies in Washington state participating in this program to test the efficiencies and effectiveness of the technology in the safe apprehension of fleeing suspects,” Lowe said. “StarChase is a tactical tool that allows our officers to make an arrest while keeping our officers, the suspect, and community members safe.”

The grant runs through June 30, “at which point the participating agencies will provide information, essentially, back to the Washington Association of Sheriff’s and Police Chiefs,” Lowe said. “That information will then be shared with our legislators and with the governor’s office, and a decision or determination will be made whether or not this technology is viable for law enforcement.”

Redmond police have already used StarChase to successfully catch several criminals. Nationwide, the technology has been used on stolen cars, DUIs, human and drug trafficking, and other offenses, the department said.

Lowe said this is a viable resource to have, but he believes that pursuit policies should be left up to individual police departments.

“The pursuit laws as written are too restrictive, and while this is an additional tool, this is not the solution. This will not eliminate the need for pursuing suspects,” Lowe said.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

...
Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington

A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent.
17 hours ago
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer reac...
Associated Press

Man rescued by Coast Guard wanted in ‘Goonies’ fish incident

A man who was saved by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer at the mouth of the Columbia River as a massive wave rolled the yacht he was piloting Friday was wanted for a bizarre incident in which police said he left a dead fish at the Astoria, Oregon, home featured in the classic 1985 film, "The Goonies."
17 hours ago
FILE - An Amazon company logo on the company's building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, March ...
Associated Press

Amazon violated labor law with delivery app

A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon broke labor laws by forcing more than 2,000 delivery drivers to use an app that the company controlled for scheduling work and payments and requiring them to use their own cars and cellphones on the job.
17 hours ago
(KIRO 7)...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during Tacoma arrest

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seized nearly 100 pounds of drugs while arresting a man with a felony warrant in Tacoma
2 days ago
police pursuit...
Matt Markovich

Source of pursuit deaths updates controversial data

Stats used by legislators to consider changing police pursuit laws may be in question.
2 days ago
recycle...
Nicole Jennings

‘Recycle, don’t throw out’ newest message from King County initiative

King County has launched a new initiative to get people to recycle or reuse items before automatically throwing them out.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Redmond police using vehicle-mounted GPS tracking system to track down fleeing suspects