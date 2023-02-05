Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Olive Way East.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the 46-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Officers began first aid at the scene before Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses at the scene, but they provided limited information and different accounts of what happened.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police are responding to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Olive Way. Reports of one person shot, suspect fled the scene. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 4, 2023

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO