LOCAL NEWS

Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Feb 4, 2023, 6:36 PM | Updated: Feb 5, 2023, 8:37 am
Capitol Hill shooting...
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Olive Way East.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the 46-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Officers began first aid at the scene before Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses at the scene, but they provided limited information and different accounts of what happened.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood