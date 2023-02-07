Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic

Feb 6, 2023, 6:40 PM
wadoh...
A man drips eye drops into his eyes. (Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
(Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic.

An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now investigating multiple brands of eye drops linked to at least 55 infections in 12 states, which even led to instances of permanent vision loss and hospitalization. WADOH thought this news was worthy of a cute meme on Twitter a day later.

WADOH tweeted the Culture Club lyric, “Do you really want to make me cry?” along with an animated GIF of Boy George dancing. The tweet included a link to a WADOH release encouraging Washingtonians to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears. It is investigating a cluster of antibiotic-resistant infections it says could be linked to the product. It was in incredibly poor taste.

Rantz: WA DOH censored critics of ‘transmasculine people with a cervix’ ad

DOH tripled down on offensive tweet

The tweet was in obvious poor taste: Someone just died from an infection linked to eye drops. However, when the tweet was criticized, the social media account first defended the message a little over 30 minutes later.

“Our sincerest apologies. We absolutely meant no disrespect to the people or families affected by this product. We are here to help the public pay attention to this topic, and to stay aware of the situation,” the tweet read.

Users responded harshly. “Fire whoever runs your social media,” one user tweeted. Another remembered, “These were the same clowns making dance videos during the peak of COVID deaths.” Another said, “This is way too flippant. A man died.”

Then, WADOH’s account censored a critical tweet, hiding it from the thread. When a user hides a comment on Twitter, it is not automatically shown to the public. Instead, you have to click on the specific tweet, then look for an icon indicating hidden replies. This is a common practice that WADOH employs when it is criticized.

It most recently censored dozens of tweet replies to its message for “transmasculine people with a cervix” for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. After I pointed it out, the organization unhid the comment. This also follows its standard practice of unhiding a comment when the organization is publicly called out.

After criticism continued, WADOH again defended the offensive tweet.

“We feel the need to correct misinformation. At this time, investigators have not confirmed that the individual used the EzriCare drops listed in the recall. Our intention is to make people aware of this ongoing issue to prevent more injuries,” WADOH said, though no one mentioned EzriCare in the replies.

This was an avoidable controversy

WADOH, like many other government agencies, thinks it needs to be “hip” and “edgy” (by the standards of a 53-year-old bureaucrat) to attract the attention of a younger social media audience. Many times, they embarrass themselves with cringe-inducing memes and messages that try painfully hard to be relevant. They’d be better off focusing on actual messages of importance; no one follows WADOH on Twitter because it posts cute or funny memes.

In an effort to appeal to a younger audience, WADOH ended up making light of a death. It was a self-inflicted error. It obviously didn’t mean to make fun of a death, but that was the end effect. WADOH was too focused on trying to be clever, rather than being thoughtful.

That WADOH didn’t simply delete the tweet shows you how stubborn it is. It is not interested in informing the public and it certainly doesn’t care when a conservative criticizes it. That merely earns it social currency amongst the woke crowd it thinks it is engaging. But most of its tweets are garnering less than a half dozen likes, so it’s not even doing the engagement part well.

WADOH did not respond to a request for comment.

Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

elementary school club...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club

A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent.
2 days ago
fentanyl...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws

Seattle Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It's no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets.
6 days ago
tenino...
Bryan Suits

Suits: ‘I would be P-O’d’ if sex offender house was in my neighborhood

Bryan Suits made sure to voice his displeasure with Washington over the implementation of housing for sex offenders.
6 days ago
fog...
Max Gross

Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?

DensityUSA makes ‘anti-intrusion fogging systems’ that are meant to make it impossible for criminals to see once a break-in occurs.
7 days ago
women prison inmates...
Jason Rantz Show

WA Rep: Bill to protect women inmates, transgenders ‘going nowhere’

WA Rep. Jacobsen co-authored a bill that proposes if someone's been convicted of sex crimes, they cannot be housed near women inmates.
7 days ago
racism...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Identity-obsessed Progressives can’t fathom crime without racism

We were shocked, disgusted, and maybe angry, but we saw them for what they were without defaulting the blame on racism.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic