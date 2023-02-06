8 arrests made in downtown Seattle operation; guns, drugs seized

After a three-hour operation in downtown Seattle on Saturday, police arrested eight people and seized two guns and more than 130 grams of drugs.

Police conducted a special operation focused on the intersections of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, and 2nd Avenue and Bell Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers in the 300 block of Pike Street saw a man and woman make multiple drug deals around 1:15 p.m. As police approached the suspects to arrest them, the woman gave a pill bottle to another woman, whom police also arrested.

The woman arrested for dealing drugs allegedly had powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a gun on her at the time of the arrest. She was booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. Police also requested charges for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon.

The pills in the bottle were fentanyl pills, police said. A second woman was also booked for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

Police say the man arrested had methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and several credit cards that didn’t belong to him, including one that was reported stolen in Seattle in late 2022. The man was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of stolen property.

The man was declined at the King County Jail for health reasons, so police took him to Harborview Medical Center. Due to staffing constraints, police couldn’t keep the man in custody for the duration of his treatment. He was released from the hospital.

Just 15 minutes after those three suspects were arrested, an officer noticed a suspect with a warrant in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Police stopped him and found he had fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a gun. Since he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police booked the man into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers around the 200 block of Bell Street saw four men making several drug deals. Police said it appeared the men were working together.

Police arrested all four men and seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin. All four men were booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

In total, police seized approximately:

65.8 grams of fentanyl pills and powder

48.4 grams of methamphetamine

16.4 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

4.2 grams of heroin

$1,800 in cash.