LOCAL NEWS

Seattle-area native Brandi Carlile wins big at 2023 Grammys

Feb 6, 2023, 10:54 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm
brandi carlile...

Brandi Carlile performs on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington native Brandi Carlile made a powerhouse performance on stage singing her twice-nominated single “Broken Horses” after winning multiple Grammys Sunday.

The folk, rock, and Americana singer-songwriter from Ravensdale, Wash., was among the most nominated artists of the 2023 Grammys, with seven nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Americana Album.

Thieves make off with West Seattle record store’s prized van, a gift from Brandi Carlile

With seven total Grammy nominations, the singer-songwriter tied Adele for the third-most number of nominations this year, only behind Beyoncé’s nine and Kendrick Lamar’s eight.

This year Carlile won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance with the song “Broken Horses.” She beat out fellow nominees Beck (“Old Man”), the Black Keys (“Wild Child”), Bryan Adams (“So Happy It Hurts”), Idles (“Crawl!”), Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), and Turnstile (“Holiday”). Carlile also won Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”

Carlile won the Grammys for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and the award for Best Americana Album.


Carlile has won six other Grammys in the past.

“It’s rock ‘n’ roll, man,” said a smiling Carlile, who jogged on stage with a couple of her band members, according to the Associated Press. “I cannot tell you how much this means to us. We were born and raised in Seattle. When I met these guys 22 years ago, we decided to get into a band.” Carlile co-wrote “Broken Horses” with twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

Carlile began her music career performing in Seattle music clubs before signing with Columbia Records in 2004.

Also at the ceremony Sunday night was Bellingham-native electronic duo ODESZA, who were nominated for best dance/electronic music album, but lost out to Beyonce as she shattered the record for most awarded artist in Grammys history.

Seattle-area native Brandi Carlile wins big at 2023 Grammys