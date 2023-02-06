Edmonds School District’s internet still down after ‘suspicious activities’

The Edmonds School District believes it can restore both internet and email over the next several days after taking the systems offline last Tuesday due to some out-of-the-ordinary activity.

The school district is currently investigating “suspicious activities” within its network — causing the district-wide internet shutdown.

“The proactive steps that we have taken thus far, disabling our internet access, and resetting all staff and student passwords during this morning’s 2-hour late start, have significantly mitigated additional security issues,” the district stated in a press release.

On Friday, a district spokesperson did not have new updates and said the district is still investigating. It has been reported that internet issues are slowing down classes in regard to homework and grading.

It is unclear if there is or was a timeline for internet services to be restored. Until then, the district stated urgent needs will have to be handled by phone or in person.

KIRO 7 contributed to this reporting