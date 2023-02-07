Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Over 1,600 Washington families targeted by fraudsters amid surge in SNAP benefit theft

Feb 7, 2023, 7:46 AM
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The United States Department of Agriculture reports an alarming surge in SNAP benefit theft across the country. According to Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services, more than 1,600 Washington State EBT cardholders have been hit by fraudsters.

Feeling hopeless, Kristine Williams of Lacey contacted KIRO 7. Williams claims fraudsters drained her EBT card back in January. She lost more than $900. For Williams, a mother with three kids at home, that food stamp money is critical.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“It’s just really stressful because we don’t know where the next meal is coming from,” said Williams. “We have to dig into other resources to cover this, and it spirals from there. It’s just a domino effect.”

Williams says she visited two DSHS offices before learning what exactly happened to her account. She claims someone working at the DSHS location in Lakewood confirmed scammers were to blame. Williams says she was told her benefits would be refilled in about a week, but when she checked back two weeks later, she got a different response.

“They said, no, we’re not doing anything,” said Williams. “We don’t have the money to replace the benefits.”

Washington DSHS refused to answer any specific questions about their ongoing investigation.

In an email statement, a department spokesperson said the following:

“We continue to provide these fraud prevention tips to our clients to try and help prevent the fraud from happening in the first place. We’ve done this in a number of ways — through our social media platforms, on our public website, through signage in our office lobbies, working with our community partners and advocates, through direct mailings to clients who receive their benefits on EBT cards, and through automated phone messages to clients who we believe have been victims of fraud.

So far, in 2023, we have seen 272 cardholders with unauthorized transactions totaling more than $160,000 in stolen food and cash benefits.

Until recently (January 2023), federal and state rules prohibited the replacement of stolen benefits for most programs, including SNAP/Basic Food benefits; however, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 did include a provision for replacing some benefits. Congress designated the U.S. Department of Agriculture as lead for implementing those new rules and procedures; we are working with USDA to ensure those are in place for Washingtonians affected by EBT card skimming/scamming.”

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

drug...
Frank Sumrall

Federal Way mayor in full support of state bills re-criminalizing drug possession

Multiple bills have flooded the state legislature in an attempt to reclassify possession of a drug — including fentanyl — as a felony offense.
13 hours ago
Bellevue school...
Nicole Jennings

Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision

Parents are rallying in protest as the Bellevue School District considers consolidating elementary schools due to dropping enrollment.
13 hours ago
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 201...
Associated Press

Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft.
13 hours ago
paramedic...
L.B. Gilbert

East Pierce County Fire starts advanced paramedic emergency program

A new Medical Service Officer program is ready to jump in when there are life-threatening emergencies in Pierce County.
13 hours ago
power...
L.B. Gilbert

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

A Kent neighborhood is in the dark Tuesday morning after a crash into a utility pole cut power.
13 hours ago
crime...
L.B. Gilbert

SPD releases 2022 crime report; homicides up, vehicle theft at all-time high

Violent crime reached a new high in Seattle, with the release of the Seattle Police Department's (SPD) year-end 2022 crime report.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Over 1,600 Washington families targeted by fraudsters amid surge in SNAP benefit theft