Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

Feb 8, 2023, 7:24 AM
The renamed Tahuya river (Photo from Flickr @NeilHodges)...
The renamed Tahuya river (Photo from Flickr @NeilHodges)
(Photo from Flickr @NeilHodges)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

“The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.”

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said.

On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.

On Jan. 19, the WA-DNR renamed four more wetlands in Washington.

Garfield County:
  • A spring is now named South Tucannon Spring, after the nearby Tucannon River. The name comes from the word “tukanin,” which means “bread root” and is an important food source. The spring previously bore a name derogatory to Native American women, the release said.
Mason County:
  • A 10.5-acre lake, two miles north of Tahuya, is now named Nathaniel Sargent Lake, in honor of a Black man born into slavery. The man homesteaded in Seabeck and became a fixture in the community before dying in 1954. The lake had previously been renamed Grass Lake in 1990 from its original name Negro Slough, according to the release.
  • An unnamed 18-acre wetland, two miles north of Tahuya, is now named Rodney White Slough. White was born into slavery in Missouri and moved to Mason County in 1890. He homesteaded there and some of the roads he built are still in use today. After White’s death in 1913, the slough where his orchard had been was given a name that included a racial slur toward Black people, the release said.
Okanogan County:
  • A creek in Okanogan County is now named Gooseberry Creek, reflecting the plants that grow nearby. The two-mile-long stream, just outside of Aeneas, is a tributary of Frosty Creek. The creek previously bore a name derogatory to Native American women, according to the release.

The four names have been adopted into Washington Administrative Code and will be sent to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names for federal approval, the WA-DNR said.

For more information on the proposals go here.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Starbucks...
Bill Kaczaraba

Starbucks takes another hit in fight against unions

A judge in Colorado has ruled that Seattle-based Starbucks retaliated against workers who voted to unionize.
11 hours ago
Seattle schools, strike, exemption...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets

The Seattle Public Schools Board has a budgeting meeting at the end of January in which they detail a plan to cut costs.
11 hours ago
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, a...
Associated Press

News groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject University slayer gag order

Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four students to death.
11 hours ago
collision...
Lisa Brooks

2 injured, 1 dead in DUI forklift accident in north Seattle

A crash that closed Aurora Avenue N during the afternoon commute Tuesday has taken the life of a woman.
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News

Seattle voters deciding on social housing initiative

Voters in Seattle are deciding whether to create a social housing program that would build homes for people with a range of incomes.
11 hours ago
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Chasing...
Associated Press

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in 2018 rape in PNW

Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former "Dances With Wolves" actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history