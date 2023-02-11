Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Storm most valuable WNBA team after selling minority stakes

Feb 10, 2023, 4:21 PM
minority stakes...
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm leads the team from the locker room before Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Storm sold minority stakes earlier this week at a WNBA-record value of $151 million, according to the franchise’s communications team.

The purchase of the minority stakes is estimated to be approximately 15 times more than previous sales prices for WNBA teams, per the Wall Street Journal.

The minority stakes were sold to 15 investors in an effort to fulfill its plans to build a 50,000-square-foot practice facility. The complex is estimated to cost $64 million with a design that includes two side-by-side basketball courts, the “Storm Team Center” with locker rooms, a lounge, a nutrition center for the players, and strength and conditioning training spaces.

‘Major red flags’ with Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation

Construction is expected to begin this spring and is expected to be completed in time for training camp ahead of the 2024 WNBA season.

“We are excited to create a state-of-the-art training facility for our team and for our city. The Storm facility will provide our athletes with a dedicated space to support them holistically, from training to health and wellness,” said Lisa Brummel, co-owner of Force 10 Hoops LLC, in a prepared statement. “This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes’ success, and aims to promote and grow the women’s game and expand youth access to play.” 

Force 10 Hoops LLC is still the controlling majority owner of the team.

For reference, in 2021, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis bought the Las Vegas Aces for approximately $2 million. The Aces went on to win the championship last year under rookie head coach Becky Hammon.

This new valuation for the Seattle Storm, who fell to the Aces in four games in the second round of the playoffs last year, followed a bittersweet campaign defined by future Hall of Famer Sue Bird’s intent to retire at the season’s conclusion.

Breanna Stewart was awarded her fourth All-WNBA First Team nod of her career before departing for the New York Liberty in the offseason.

The WNBA as a whole has recently experienced significant financial growth over the past year. The league completed its first-ever capital raise last summer. After bringing on investors — including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, and Laurene Powell Jobs — the valuation of the WNBA and its 12 teams reached a total of $1 billion.

‘Major red flags’ with Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation

“We are incredibly fortunate to be able to capitalize on the current momentum around women’s sports and are grateful to the investors who have chosen to support the WNBA in an unprecedented way,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a WNBA press release. “Our strategy is to deploy this capital to continue to drive the league’s brand as a bold, progressive entertainment and media property that embodies diversity, promotes equity, advocates for social justice, and stands for the power of women.”

The WNBA finished the 2022 regular season as its most-watched regular season in 14 years, with viewership up 16% over the year before.

Despite the league’s recent success, Engelbert told The Athletic the WNBA is not expected to add any expansion teams, despite Engelbert believing just a few months prior that it was possible to potentially add two new franchises before the 2024 season.

Local News

dark chocolate...
Bill Kaczaraba

Dangerous heavy metals found in popular dark chocolate products

Consumer Reports is calling on leading dark chocolate makers to reduce the level of dangerous heavy metals in their products.
16 hours ago
meth lab...
L.B. Gilbert

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab on Thursday afternoon.
16 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle rescue pup set to play in Puppy Bowl

Cooper, a 5-month-old terrier/boxer mix from the Seattle Humane Society, will be competing for the “Lombarky” trophy.
16 hours ago
Paul Kieran, of Ireland, speaks to the media about his partner Joanna Toole, who was killed in the ...
Associated Press

Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes

A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
16 hours ago
forklift...
Sam Campbell

Court docs: Blood alcohol level of forklift driver more than twice legal limit

Police said a 54-year-old man was drunk Tuesday when the forklift he was driving collided with an SUV, leaving one dead.
16 hours ago
grocery store...
Bill Kaczaraba

The new grocery store experience: higher prices, locked merchandise

Heather Lalley, Editor in Chief at Winsight Grocery Business, told Seattle's Morning News that the entire industry is in flux.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle Storm most valuable WNBA team after selling minority stakes