Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck

Feb 10, 2023, 6:47 AM | Updated: 6:48 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021.

On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in the driver’s seat. The officers attempted to contact the male, at which time they realized that he was deceased from a gunshot wound to the head,” said Tacoma Police Detective Julie Dier.

Detectives believe Patterson was killed two days before he was found.

“This car was reported (to police) originally because it was left during a heavy snowstorm and people might have thought it was stuck,” said Dier.

Before arriving at that location, police say Patterson was involved in a shooting in Fife. Surveillance video showed that someone was in the truck with Patterson.

Police said a man wearing a blue jacket got out of the truck to pay for gas at the station off 84th and Hosmer two hours before the shooting.

Detectives said there’s also another person of interest in the case.

“Additional surveillance video of the area also showed a possible person of interest walking in front of the Shell gas station located at 801 Division Avenue around the same time. The person of interest continues to walk into Wright Park before disappearing out of view,” said Dier.

Police said it’s not known if the two people are the same person.

They also said that Patterson was a transient. His aunt, Julie Long, said he was originally from Ventura, Calif.

“Jordan was six days apart from my son. They grew up together, then kind of went their separate ways. Jordan was a really good kid and he just made some hard choices and he got caught up in drugs,” said Long.

Long said Patterson leaves behind several children.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Tacoma Police.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

internet disrupt seniors...
Lisa Brooks

Edmonds School District internet outage disrupts seniors’ year

Seniors in the Edmonds School District have been unable to access their transcripts since a security breach took down their internet.
10 hours ago
Cannabis flowers are sold in the "pop up" location of Smacked, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York....
Associated Press

Court upholds Wash. residency requirement for pot industry

A U.S. judge has upheld Washington's residency requirement for involvement in the state's legal cannabis industry -- a decision at odds with a federal appeals court ruling concerning a similar requirement in Maine.
10 hours ago
Bob Ferguson...
Associated Press

AG’s Office defends lawmaker use of ‘legislative privilege’

State lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public, the Washington Attorney General's office says in court filings.
10 hours ago
MV Realty (Photo from KIRO 7)...
Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Jesse Jones: Mother falls victim to MV Realty after dying son signs contract

In a small home in Pierce County, 85-year-old Betty Wiedenhoft still mourns the death of her son.
10 hours ago
Bellevue school...
Nicole Jennings

Bellevue superintendent recommends consolidating multiple elementary schools

Bellevue Superintendent Art Jarvis said fewer students has resulted in less funding, leading to their proposal to close schools.
1 day ago
King County metro bus...
Micki Gamez

Sidelined Metro buses are coming back soon

Last year, Metro identified over 100 buses that needed to be parked right away. They took steps to identify repairs for those buses.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck