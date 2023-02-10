Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck

Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021.

On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in the driver’s seat. The officers attempted to contact the male, at which time they realized that he was deceased from a gunshot wound to the head,” said Tacoma Police Detective Julie Dier.

Detectives believe Patterson was killed two days before he was found.

“This car was reported (to police) originally because it was left during a heavy snowstorm and people might have thought it was stuck,” said Dier.

Before arriving at that location, police say Patterson was involved in a shooting in Fife. Surveillance video showed that someone was in the truck with Patterson.

Police said a man wearing a blue jacket got out of the truck to pay for gas at the station off 84th and Hosmer two hours before the shooting.

Detectives said there’s also another person of interest in the case.

“Additional surveillance video of the area also showed a possible person of interest walking in front of the Shell gas station located at 801 Division Avenue around the same time. The person of interest continues to walk into Wright Park before disappearing out of view,” said Dier.

Police said it’s not known if the two people are the same person.

They also said that Patterson was a transient. His aunt, Julie Long, said he was originally from Ventura, Calif.

“Jordan was six days apart from my son. They grew up together, then kind of went their separate ways. Jordan was a really good kid and he just made some hard choices and he got caught up in drugs,” said Long.

Long said Patterson leaves behind several children.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Tacoma Police.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO