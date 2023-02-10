Seattle rescue pup set to play in Puppy Bowl

A hometown hero is set to participate in the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

Cooper, a 5-month-old terrier/boxer mix from Seattle Humane Society, has been selected to play on Team Fluff, which will be competing with Team Ruff for the “Lombarky” trophy.

He came to the shelter on a “lifesaver transplant” from California, according to Jessie Swisher Spiers, chief advancement officer at Seattle Humane Society.

“We chose him because he loves to play fetch and loves to play with toys,” said Swisher Spiers.

He’s also been getting some practice time with Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris ahead of the big game in February.

While many viewers may be tuning in just to see some cute pups’ playtime, the Puppy Bowl also celebrates animal shelters and inspiring pet adoption stories.

“It’s great to raise awareness about available adoptable pets and animal shelters around the country,” said Swisher Spiers.

You can watch Cooper and the other 121 canine players take to the field Feb. 12 on Discovery+ and Animal Planet.

