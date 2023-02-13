Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Sound Transit project threatens century-old church in Lynnwood

Feb 13, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:22 pm
Alderwood Community Church...
Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood. (Courtesy Alderwood Community Church)
(Courtesy Alderwood Community Church)
Max Gross's Profile Picture BY
Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

A beloved, century-old congregation in Lynnwood is at risk. Alderwood Community Church, a longtime staple of the community, is on the proposed path for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

“Currently all three proposed alignments that run from the Lynnwood Link Extension terminus to the West Alderwood (mall) station areas would impact the Church and the Compassion Center in some capacity,” according to Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher.

Tony Bollen is an Elder at ACC. He said the congregation has known about the potential disturbance for a long time. Bollen explained many in the church were excited about the first announcement of the light rail because it meant the city was growing. However, that tone has changed recently.

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

“The effectiveness of the ministry we have in the middle of Lynnwood can never be replicated,” Bollen told the Jason Rantz Show. “That’s what we’re trying to get across to these folks. And I think at the end of the day, they’ll understand that.”

The church is a growing pillar that serves the community. The on-site Compassion Center is a resource for many in the area who are struggling with food insecurity and other issues. The congregation itself is represented by people from all walks of life and different backgrounds.

“We don’t think Sound Transit is evil, terrible, awful people. No, not at all,” Bollen continued. “But we do think that there’s a case to be made that [they are] ripping a gaping hole in the middle of a city that you’re trying to help develop.”

The church is not going to be torn down tomorrow. Sound Transit stated that this project is in the “early design” phase.

“We have been working with the City and WSDOT to explore potential options to mitigate impacts to the Church,” Gallagher told the Jason Rantz Show. “We are also meeting with the Church and Compassion Center to give them more information about how the process looks going forward so they can be an active participant in the public process just as we have done with any other interested parties.”

The folks with Alderwood Community Church are aware of this fact as well. Bollen and the congregation know that this project is at best several years away.

“Right now, it’s just lines on a map, but you can kind of infer from that what’s likely to happen,” Bollen said.

The public comment period for this project is open until March 10. A meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Cascade High School, where citizen input will be received.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Sammamish High School...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Sammamish HS training labels white teachers racist, warns against phrases

Sammamish High School's teachers were given a print-out of language and phrases they should use when talking with Black, Latino, and Asian students.
13 hours ago
fentanyl parties...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Public Health promotes ‘fentanyl parties,’ Undersheriff claims they’re happening

The Undersheriff says he's hearing about "fentanyl parties" where addicts purposefully overdose, with friends ready to administer Narcan.
5 days ago
felon...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Felons may earn six-figure salary from WA Dept of Corrections

It will oversee programs to reduce recidivism and help felons re-enter society after serving sentences, earning up to $133,044 a year.
7 days ago
wadoh...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic

WADOH mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the message.
8 days ago
police pursuit...
Frank Sumrall

Redmond’s new police tech working in tandem with WA pursuit laws

Redmond police have introduced a new GPS-monitoring technology to help track and locate criminals attempting to flee a crime scene.
8 days ago
Decatur High School...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: High School staffer faces investigation for alleged sex with student

A high school staff member is on leave pending the results of a police investigation. He's accused of having sexual contact with a student.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Sound Transit project threatens century-old church in Lynnwood