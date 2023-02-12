Close
LOCAL NEWS

More than 30 displaced after Auburn apartment complex fire

Feb 12, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:29 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

More than 30 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an Auburn apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

According to Valley Regional Fire, crews responded to the fire near 40 5th St. NE. just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the back of the complex, but were able to get the fire under control quickly.

VRF said 30 adults, nine children, two dogs, two snakes and two turtles were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced families, and animal control is assisting families with pets.

No injuries were reported.

KIRO 7 talked with two young girls who said several of their classmates lost their homes in the fire, and not only did they see the smoke and flames, but they went looking for adults and called 911 themselves.

“Me and my brother, we ran to go get my parents and then we went to go get our neighbor. And then she called the police and they came,” one of the girls said.

KIRO 7 spoke to their parents off-camera, and they said they are extremely proud of what their kids did in the situation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

