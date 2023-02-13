Person injured in rollover, entrapment in Everett

A person was injured after rolling a car in Everett on Sunday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, crews with Everett Fire Department responded to a report of an overturned and smoking vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 at the Southeast Everett Mall Way exit.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

When the crews arrived they found a smoking vehicle with a person inside.

After crews worked to extinguish the fire, the person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

In a tweet, the Everett Fire Department used the incident to remind people to wear their seatbelts and watch their speeds.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO