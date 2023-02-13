Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man killed in shooting outside Burien gas station

Feb 13, 2023, 6:17 AM | Updated: 6:48 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)
A man died outside a gas station after he was shot near a busy intersection in Burien Sunday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., King County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting outside a 76 gas station at First Avenue South and Southwest 148th Street.

Deputies arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. Medics gave the man aid, but he died at the scene.

KIRO 7 spoke with witnesses who were inside the gas station’s convenience store when the shooting happened outside.

One woman said a man ran inside and asked people to call 911 because a man had been shot in the stomach.

“I instantly got scared because I got my son with me and I’m pregnant. So instantly (I) went into to like safety, panic mode and just went behind the counter, just in case,” said witness Elizabeth Martinez.

Detectives said the shooter ran away from the scene. K-9 teams and deputies are searching for the suspect.

