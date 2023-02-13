Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma school wants to move away from racist name

Feb 13, 2023, 11:46 AM | Updated: 1:23 pm
McCarver Elementary School...
McCarver Elementary School wants a name change. (Courtesy Tacoma Public Schools)
(Courtesy Tacoma Public Schools)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

An elementary school in Tacoma is looking to change its name due to concerns about the namesake’s history of preventing minorities from living in Oregon and California.

According to a news release and The Tacoma News Tribune, McCarver Elementary School will move away from the name of the Tacoma city founder because of concerns about his racist past.

According to The News Tribune:

McCarver was a businessman and promoter who made real estate investments across the U.S. McCarver, who was born in 1807, visited Eureka on Commencement Bay and realized the potential of the site for a city. He bought 163 acres and called the site Commencement City. McCarver later renamed it to Tacoma, the Salish name for Mount Rainier … Tacoma Public Schools received requests to consider renaming the school after community members expressed concerns about McCarver’s work in the Oregon and California Territorial Legislatures, where he proposed and supported laws to remove and exclude Black and mixed-race Americans from living in the territories.

In a Facebook post, Historic Tacoma also outlined its issues about McCarver. “Kentucky-born McCarver was an ‘unabashed’ racist whose hatred of people of color came from his upbringing in the South. It’s important to note that McCarver was not just a supporter of those legislative efforts; he was the leader of them,” the post said.

The school is located at 211 S. J St. and was built in 1924. The principal at McCarver will lead the search for a new name. A committee will be selected, and a report will be submitted to the superintendent. The committee will survey families, students, staff, alumni groups, and the community. It will also develop the rationale for a new name. The school board will then accept or reject the name.

Rantz: Sammamish HS training labels white teachers racist, warns against phrases

Two Tacoma schools were recently renamed because of racist concerns. Jason Lee Middle School was renamed Hilltop Heritage Middle School, and Woodrow Wilson High School was renamed Dr. Dolores Silas High School in 2021.

Local News

snow...
L.B. Gilbert

Scattered snow across Puget Sound a possibility on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, but that's not all -- snow is a possibility across the Puget Sound for Valentine's Day.
13 hours ago
Coast Guard Rescue...
L.B. Gilbert

Coast Guard rescues two from dangerous conditions in Hood Canal

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday who were unable to maneuver their rowboat due to weather conditions in the Hood Canal.
13 hours ago
love...
L.B. Gilbert

UW Medicine: ‘First impressions are crucial’ in love this Valentine’s Day

Can't get that special someone out of your head? Could it be love, or is it just a chemical cocktail of dopamine and serotonin?
13 hours ago
West Seattle arson...
L.B. Gilbert

West Seattle arson suspect allegedly set himself, apartment on fire

A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting an apartment and himself on fire in West Seattle Sunday morning.
13 hours ago
starbucks...
Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Inflation has hit the Starbucks rewards system

Starbucks is changing its entire rewards program and things that right now are 50 points will be 100 points.
13 hours ago
elementary arson...
L.B. Gilbert

Magnolia elementary school closed after fire damages school

Classes at a Magnolia elementary school are canceled Monday after a fire broke out, and it appears that it was started intentionally.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Tacoma school wants to move away from racist name