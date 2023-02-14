I-90 closed between North Bend and Ellensburg due to collisions

I-90 is closed in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg due to difficult winter-weather driving conditions causing multiple collisions.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the closure stretches from milepost 34 to milepost 106. The WSDOT originally listed the closure at milepost 33.

MyNorthwest Traffic Map

Crews are working to remove several spinouts EB. This is going to take some time. If you are waiting out the closure at MP 33, best bet would be to try and turn around and wait it out in North Bend. pic.twitter.com/iyN4xOILKB — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 14, 2023

There is currently no estimated time for re-opening as crews work throughout the night to clear the roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

