Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Puyallup teen considered suicide after school beating

Feb 14, 2023, 5:48 AM | Updated: 7:02 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A Puyallup teenager says she considered suicide after she was beaten by classmates at school.

The alleged attack took place last Friday in a bathroom stall at Glacier View Junior High School in Puyallup.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The school says it is investigating, but that is not enough for the teenager’s father.

Both he and his daughter believe the attack was racially motivated.

There is video. KIRO 7 did not air it, but it shows the victim trapped in a bathroom stall, being taunted, then beaten.

“I just feel someone pull me up from my hair,” remembered Kailinh Wiley, “and start swinging for my face.”

It has been three long days since Kailinh says she was attacked by a classmate inside Glacier View Junior High School, as at least four others, including a best friend, looked on.

And it still hurts.

“I just felt so alone and like I genuinely wanted to end my life,” she said, dissolving into tears. “Because it just hurt really bad, the fact that my friend, my so-called best friend, was there and watching it happen.”

“Parent’s worst nightmare.” That is how Steven Wiley describes his reaction to what happened to his 14-year-old daughter.  She faced similar threats last year. He complained to the school in advance and thwarted it. But this year, he advised her to defend herself.

Then he saw the results on the video another student recorded.

“So now, the girl leans over,” he says, narrating the video, “has to actually bend way down to grab her by her hair, yank her up and then pull her up and everything happened. And they all walked out the door. Teacher came.”

He believes the attack was motivated by race.

“According to these girls, Asian girls should not, could not or shan’t wear box braids and corn rows,” Wiley said, “or whatever they feel is inappropriate.”

“Yeah, this is not an uncommon thing,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto.

She is one of six Puyallup school resource officers.

Late last year, a student was badly beaten at a middle school, that time in Tacoma.  It, too, captured on video.

Cappetto says it is all a bid toward being popular.

“And nowadays to get that popularity, it’s posting a video,” she said. “And it could be something that’s inappropriate, that’s going to catch attention and get you the likes and the clicks that they’re looking for.”

School officials say they are investigating what happened here last Friday.

But Cappetto says she dealt with three similar assaults herself at other Puyallup schools last week alone.

She says there are resources to help prevent these disputes from becoming violent.

The officers can get no-contact orders, put the students in separate classrooms, move troublesome students to online learning.

Cappetto says many students won’t come forward for fear of being called “a snitch.”   She says they can’t help if the students won’t let them know.

Moreover, those who are involved in the assaults are committing a crime and any video can be used as evidence.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Private workers start training along security lines at Sea-Tac Airport Thursday. (KIRO 7)...
Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

‘We’ve outgrown this airport’: Is solution to Sea-Tac’s struggles with long lines on the way?

Travel troubles have been plaguing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), and it’s not just because of winter weather.
7 hours ago
Bella Whitice talks with classmate Katherine McCormick as they try and outwit the "robot" that was ...
Associated Press

Amid ChatGPT outcry, some teachers are inviting AI to class

Under the fluorescent lights of a fifth grade classroom in Lexington, Kentucky, Donnie Piercey instructed his 23 students to try and outwit the "robot" that was churning out writing assignments.
7 hours ago
I-90 closed...
Michael Simeona

I-90 reopens after multiple collisions, icy roads

I-90 is closed in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg due to difficult winter-weather driving conditions.
7 hours ago
(KIRO 7)...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Officials investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound in Enumclaw

Officials added there is no ongoing threat to the public and are asking people to avoid the area while they process the scene.
1 day ago
dark chocolate...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Consumer Reports finds lead and cadmium in varieties of dark chocolate

According to Consumer Reports, two heavy metals linked to health problems in children and adults have been found in a variety of dark chocolate.
1 day ago
leavenworth...
Frank Sumrall

Leavenworth location of new Amazon rom-com, starring Alison Brie

Washington's favorite German-themed village, Leavenworth, is the star of new movie "Somebody I Used To Know" debuting on Amazon Prime.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Puyallup teen considered suicide after school beating