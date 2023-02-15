Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma sees drop in violent crime, but many residents still uneasy

Feb 15, 2023, 7:07 AM
defunding...
(KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Tacoma’s reputation as a city with a crime problem remains intact, even as new data show violent crime has dropped.

Crime statistics released Tuesday show the city is making headway with its “Hot Spot” policing program.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Violent crime fell 36% overall after a significant spike in the City of Destiny in late 2021.

But even city leaders concede that the violence has worsened in some neighborhoods.

The area around Tacoma Mall is still considered a “hot” spot for crime.

“I felt uneasy,” said Keshia Waller, an employee of ubreakifix. “I felt kind of violated.”

Waller spoke about the September day after a nighttime crime spree that left a dozen businesses near the Tacoma Mall picking up the pieces, doing inventory on just what the crooks stole.

“It’s not even my personal stuff,” Waller said. “It’s just where I work. But I did feel that violation.”

And now?

“Still kind of,” she said, motioning to the plywood where a glass window should be. “We look at it every day.”

So, like for a lot of people, crime, to her, still seems high.

“Robbery was down 60%,” said Dr. Michael Smith, a University of Texas criminologist who reported the findings. “And aggravated assault was up by about 11%.”

That mixed picture was evident as crime data were released seven months into Tacoma’s “Hot Spot” policing strategy to reduce violent crime.

From 2021 to 2022, before police implemented the new strategy, monthly violent crime rose by 18.5%. Once “Hot Spot” policing took hold, there was a small but not insignificant drop.

But the data also show a 60% spike in crime near the Tacoma Mall. And that’s not all, said Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore.

“We have had an increase in homicides,” he said.

Indeed, so far this year, there have been five murders in the city, including the drive-by shooting a month ago that claimed the life of 14-year-old Xavier Seiss.

Nevertheless, the chief has this message for his citizens.

“Are they safe?” asked Chief Moore rhetorically. “In my opinion, yes. But it’s based on you and how close as far as proximity to you and what you feel, which I don’t control.”

“I mean, data would say that some of it is (working),” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “But every time I see an email that says there has been another homicide, my heart says it’s not. And I think we’ve got to be, in order to continue to move forward, we’ve got to get up and look at the data and say we are making strides.”

That includes the area near the Tacoma Mall. In fact, the Police Chief says he feels safe there.

But both the Chief and the Mayor acknowledge that is not enough. So, they are asking for patience.

They promise another update on violent crime in the summer.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

chop...
Frank Sumrall

City of Seattle, CHOP business owners agree to tentative settlement

The City of Seattle has reached a settlement agreement with the group of business owners that sued the city over damages done during CHOP.
13 hours ago
universal school meals...
L.B. Gilbert

‘Millions of federal dollars on the table’ for universal school meals

Two pieces of legislation are advancing in the Washington state legislature this week that would help provide meals to every student.
13 hours ago
collision...
L.B. Gilbert

‘Major collision’ on NB I-5 in Everett causes big delays

A crash on northbound Interstate 5 is causing major delays just north of the State Route 526 interchange in Everett.
13 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

United Way offering free tax services at Southcenter Mall

Tax preparation services are being offered free of charge for those who make less than $80,000 a year.
13 hours ago
gun violence renames street...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Council renames street for beloved community leader

The Seattle City Council has approved changing the name of a street in honor of D'Vonne Pickett Jr., who was murdered in 2022.
13 hours ago
light rail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle’s light rail tunnel reopen between Westlake, SoDo stations

Seattle's light rail tunnel was shut down between Westlake station and SoDo station on Tuesday morning. It has now reopened as of Wednesday.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Tacoma sees drop in violent crime, but many residents still uneasy