Special election results show promise for Seattle social housing initiative

Most of the ballot measures and levies in Tuesday’s special election are passing in the Puget Sound region.

In King County, Seattle’s Initiative 135, which would create a Social Housing Developer, is ahead with 53% of the vote.

Special election results to watch in Washington state tonight

As designed, social housing would create homes for people earning no income, all the way to those making 120% of the city’s median income.

And those with higher incomes would help pay for their neighbors who earn less money.

Enumclaw School District Proposition 1, which would authorize the District to acquire and install instructional technology equipment and infrastructure, appears to have failed with about 75% of voters saying “no.”

But in Pierce and Snohomish counties, school district levies in the Orting, Peninsula, and Marysville districts are all way ahead.

Elsewhere, propositions for the City of Arlington and the Snohomish Regional Fire District have significant leads.

There were no items up for vote in Kitsap and Thurston counties.

The next ballot drop will be posted on the Washington Secretary of State’s website sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa