Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Parents group files complaint against Olympia School District over segregation claims

Feb 15, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm
olympia...
Olympia School District Office (Photo courtesy of the Olympia School District)
(Photo courtesy of the Olympia School District)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Parents Defending Education (PDE), an organization built around parents’ rights in schools, filed a complaint Tuesday against the Olympia School District for creating and hosting race-segregated groups.

The complaint focuses on the school district hosting affinity groups for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) elementary students — excluding white students from joining in the process, according to the complaint.

“PDE makes this complaint as an interested third-party organization that opposes racial discrimination and political indoctrination in America’s schools,” the complaint read. “Olympia School District is using taxpayer funding to offer weekly affinity group programming during school hours for students of specific races that are not open to all students.”

Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club

“Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH,” Jason Rantz wrote in an editorial that was later cited in the complaint. “The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the ‘group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.’ The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional ‘BIPOC-only’ student group for 4th graders.”

The complaint has been filed with the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights (OCR).

PDE investigates numerous claims on various education-oriented topics, including a

While the organization is nationwide, PDE investigated Seattle Public Schools last December over its “controversial ethnic studies framework” and, two weeks ago, looked into Seattle teachers’ Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action event.

Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense

Meanwhile, the Olympia School District held a board meeting last week to address the public’s concerns over funding for schools with a higher occurrence of poverty.

“The board has prioritized equitable funding, which means that some schools do receive more,” District 1 Director Maria Flores said at the meeting. “We put in a poverty multiplier for the schools that are most impacted by poverty.”

Local News

gold...
Nicole Jennings

Beware of scammers selling fake gold along I-5, I-405

Harding said the amount of money the thieves get from drivers each time varies, ranging from $100 to, in at least one case, $4,000.
18 hours ago
nikki haley...
Frank Sumrall

KIRO, KTTH hosts react to Nikki Haley’s bid for the Republican ticket

“I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Nikki Haley said during her announcement.
18 hours ago
machete...
L.B. Gilbert

Man allegedly attacks woman with machete in Tacoma RV

Tacoma police responded to a fight between a woman and a man with a machete Wednesday. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
18 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)...
Associated Press

FAA head defends safety of US air travel after close calls

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday the agency has taken steps to avoid a repeat of the technology failure last month that briefly halted all flights nationwide, but he said he couldn't promise there won't be another breakdown.
18 hours ago
chop...
Frank Sumrall

City of Seattle, CHOP business owners agree to tentative settlement

The City of Seattle has reached a settlement agreement with the group of business owners that sued the city over damages done during CHOP.
18 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

United Way offering free tax services at Southcenter Mall

Tax preparation services are being offered free of charge for those who make less than $80,000 a year.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Parents group files complaint against Olympia School District over segregation claims