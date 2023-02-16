Man arrested for delivering fentanyl to Sumner teens, one of whom died from overdose

A man has been arrested for delivering fentanyl to two Sumner teens, one of which later overdosed and died, according to the Sumner Police Department.

On Feb. 1, 2022, police believe the man delivered fentanyl to a 15-year-old male and his 16-year-old girlfriend. There is still a memorial in a parking lot behind the restaurant where he died, with fresh roses at the base.

“He was energetic, very generous for other people, and cared more about what other people were feeling than he cared about himself,” said Seth Riggins, who said Diego Camarillo was his best friend.

“I saw him almost every day for three years straight. Really didn’t miss a beat,” Riggins said, tearing up.

Investigators say Camarillo was in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box with his girlfriend. They were about 500 feet away from Sumner High School.

Court documents say they thought they were smoking a Percocet pill. It turns out it was laced with fentanyl.

Investigators say Camarillo vomited in the parking lot and passed out. He later died at the hospital.

The medical examiner ruled his death by “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

Riggins said he didn’t know his friend was using drugs.

“I didn’t know anything about it until I got the call. And I dropped to my knees,” Riggins said.

On Wednesday, Sumner police arrested 32-year-old Alan Gomez-Everisto.

Investigators say he is periodically homeless and accused of providing the drugs that killed Camarillo. On Thursday, he faced a judge who found probable cause to charge him with “controlled substances homicide.”

“We have been working on this case for a year,” said Carmen Palmer, a spokesperson for the City of Sumner. “Fentanyl and other drugs – it is a problem that is worsening, evening in communities like Sumner,” she said.

Gomez-Everisto was identified based on witness statements, surveillance video, and cell phone records.

Court documents shared the text message exchange that Camarillo’s girlfriend had with the suspect when they were trying to buy Percocet.

Girlfriend: “…do you think we can pickup today.” Defendant: “what’s good” Girlfriend: “we want 3 for $20″ … Defendant: “yup my guy said around 2″

Gomez-Everisto’s mother was in court on Thursday. She says her son was abused by his father as a child and is also a victim of the opioid epidemic.

“My son, he has had two overdoses in Seattle before,” said Maria Gomez-Everisto. She periodically spoke Spanish, and one of her other sons, Jim Gomez, helped translate.

“When my brother doesn’t want to sell drugs for the guy, they beat him. My mom washes his clothes covered in blood,” Gomez said.

Still, Maria Gomez-Everisto admits her son has some responsibility. And to the family of the teen who died, she has a message – mother to mother.

“To the family of the teenagers – I have the same problem. I’m so sorry. I am the mother. I’m sorry,” she said.

Friends of Camarillo say they can’t help worrying.

“Just because you catch one person doesn’t mean it stops the whole fentanyl thing,” Riggins said. But they’re hoping his death won’t be in vain.

“At the end of the day, Diego’s life has to be remembered,” Riggins said.

Alan Gomez-Everisto is being held on $250,000 bail.

In Tacoma-Pierce County, fentanyl deaths have skyrocketed over the past few years. In 2018, 20 people died from a fentanyl overdose. In 2021, that number jumped nearly eight-fold to 154 deaths.

