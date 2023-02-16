Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

MoPOP hosting Black History Month fashion show this Saturday

Feb 16, 2023, 3:29 PM
black style...
Kahlana Barfield Brown, a Seattleite and Garfield High School graduate with a nationwide fashion line at Target, will be the featured guest at 'Through the Eyes of Art' at MoPOP this Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Dumi Maraire)
(Photo courtesy of Dumi Maraire)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is hosting Through the Eyes of Art this Saturday in celebration of Black History Month for the 10th year, with artists, community leaders, and tastemakers coming together to honor Black style.

Dumi Maraire, who performs under the stage name Draze, is an organizer of the event and spoke to the importance of celebrating its 10th anniversary. Draze is a Seattle-born and raised hip-hop artist turned community activist who grew up in the Central District with parents who immigrated from Zimbabwe.

Seattle artist inspiring African Americans to open 100 new businesses

“My wife Ja’Net and our team, The Chosen Few, are blown away that we are still here 10 years later. Over the years, we have been diligent to not just cover trendy topics but to focus our themes around impact and where the community really is,” Draze said. “This year, we chose Black style because we wanted a topic that felt like a celebration more than a deep conversation.”

From contour attire to African fashions to streetwear, Black designers’ impact on fashion and culture has touched the world, and it is in this spirit that the event will host the ‘Brilliance and Black Style Fashion Show.’ The show will feature designs from six Black fashion designers making history in the Northwest.

The featured guest at the event will be Kahlana Barfield Brown, a Seattleite and Garfield High School graduate who was previously an editor at Instyle Magazine and currently has a nationwide fashion line with Target.

“We could not think of anyone whose legacy embodies the essence of ‘Black Style’ to our region more than Kahlana Barfield Brown. She is a force in the industry, empowering women to embrace their personal sense of style,” Draze said. “The fact that she is a Garfield graduate coming home to share her story is going to be epic.”

Through the Eyes of Art will also be honoring Steve Sneed with this year’s “Servant of the People Award.” As an artistic manager at places like Langston Hughes and the Seattle Center, Sneed has been a visionary, serving the Northwest’s artistic community for over 40 years.

“From the array of artists to the fashion show to the overall family reunion type of atmosphere, this year’s ‘Through The Eyes Of Art’ is going to be a dope Seattle experience,” Draze said.

Local News

Tranq...
Nicole Jennings

New ‘tranq’ drug spreading through Puget Sound region

A dangerous drug known as tranq - a mix of fentanyl and xylazine, a horse tranquilizer - is spreading through the Puget Sound region.
22 hours ago
tesla...
Nate Connors

Tesla’s auto-pilot ignores speed limits, leads to significant recall

Owners of recalled Tesla models will be contacted by mail no later than April 15 and will be offered an over-the-air update to fix this.
22 hours ago
Seattle potholes...
Micki Gamez

Potholes remain a problem in Seattle despite best efforts from SDOT

Seattle is patching more potholes than ever, but drivers still feel bumps in the road, especially in certain areas of the city.
22 hours ago
sexual assault...
Sam Campbell

Suspect appears in court for South Lake Union sexual assault

According to police, he stole a designer purse, three credit cards, and the woman's green card before leaving.
22 hours ago
layoff anxiety...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle tech workers have some of the worst ‘layoff anxiety’ in the US

Thousands have been affected by recent layoffs at some of the largest tech companies in the world, and layoff anxiety is running rampant.
22 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle....
Associated Press

Starbucks’ CEO declines appearance before Senate on anti-union efforts

Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schutz has declined a request to appear before the Senate looking into the response to an ongoing unionization campaign
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
MoPOP hosting Black History Month fashion show this Saturday