Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

New ‘tranq’ drug spreading through Puget Sound region

Feb 16, 2023, 5:13 PM
Tranq...
A new drug is hitting the streets that may be even more deadly than fentanyl. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
(Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A new drug is spreading through the Seattle area that is even more dangerous than pure fentanyl.

People are mixing fentanyl with xylazine, a tranquilizer used on large animals like horses and elephants, to create a mixture known as tranq.

Tranq is especially lethal because both xylazine and fentanyl are downers, which cause the heart to beat at a dangerously slow rate. In minutes, a person can slip into a coma and die.

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

But while naloxone — more commonly known by its brand name, Narcan — can reverse an overdose caused by fentanyl or other opioids, it is powerless against a tranq overdose.

“You can’t do that with xylazine because it’s a tranquilizer — it’s not an opiate derivative,” explained Rochelle Long, a mental health professional with the Marysville Police Department.

Right now, there is no known antidote for a tranq overdose.

Besides leading to lethal overdose, tranq has other alarming side effects, such as tissue death; the poison can cause a person’s flesh to literally rot away in open sores while they are still alive.

“We’ve started to see some people losing a finger, for example,” Long said, adding, “People don’t know how they’re losing parts of their skin or limbs.”

Not everyone who takes tranq does so knowingly. Just as some people buy what they believe are pain pills — that they do not realize are laced with fentanyl — people are buying fentanyl pills that they do not realize are laced with xylazine.

“This drug basically looks just like the fentanyl pills that are out there,” Long said.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration noted in a report that because xylazine is a legitimate drug used by veterinarians on animals, it can be purchased with relative ease online.

Xylazine first began spreading on the East Coast before making its way west.

“It’s hitting the West Coast now … It’s also been up in Vancouver, B.C., hitting them pretty hard as well,” Long said. “So now we’re getting hit really hard.”

While tranq overdoses are increasing here in the Puget Sound region, xylazine still remains present in only a small percentage of overdose deaths overall. Caleb Banta-Green, acting professor with UW’s Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute, told KIRO Newsradio in an email that xylazine was detected in fewer than 1% of fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021 and 2022 in Washington.

“Xylazine is a minor issue right now in terms of [number of overdoses], we are remaining vigilant,” Banta-Green wrote. “Fentanyl is a major issue and we need to be supporting people getting on buprenorphine and methadone today to support recovery and reduce mortality.”

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office found xylazine in four overdose deaths of 732 in 2020, and seven overdose deaths of 1,018 in 2021.

However, the DOJ’s report notes that because xylazine is not a controlled substance, it is not always tested for, so it is likely that we do not know the full extent of deaths from tranq overdose.

“The presence of xylazine in illicit drug combinations and its detection in fatal overdoses may be more widespread than reported as a number of jurisdictions across the country may not include xylazine in forensic laboratory or toxicology testing,” the report states.

Local News

tesla...
Nate Connors

Tesla’s auto-pilot ignores speed limits, leads to significant recall

Owners of recalled Tesla models will be contacted by mail no later than April 15 and will be offered an over-the-air update to fix this.
20 hours ago
Seattle potholes...
Micki Gamez

Potholes remain a problem in Seattle despite best efforts from SDOT

Seattle is patching more potholes than ever, but drivers still feel bumps in the road, especially in certain areas of the city.
20 hours ago
black style...
L.B. Gilbert

MoPOP hosting Black History Month fashion show this Saturday

MoPOP is hosting 'Through the Eyes of Art' in celebration of Black History Month to honor Black style this Saturday.
20 hours ago
sexual assault...
Sam Campbell

Suspect appears in court for South Lake Union sexual assault

According to police, he stole a designer purse, three credit cards, and the woman's green card before leaving.
20 hours ago
layoff anxiety...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle tech workers have some of the worst ‘layoff anxiety’ in the US

Thousands have been affected by recent layoffs at some of the largest tech companies in the world, and layoff anxiety is running rampant.
20 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle....
Associated Press

Starbucks’ CEO declines appearance before Senate on anti-union efforts

Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schutz has declined a request to appear before the Senate looking into the response to an ongoing unionization campaign
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
New ‘tranq’ drug spreading through Puget Sound region