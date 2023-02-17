Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Potholes remain a problem in Seattle despite best efforts from SDOT

Feb 16, 2023, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm
Seattle potholes...
The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reported its pothole rangers had a successful year in 2022. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
(Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Seattle is patching more potholes than ever, but drivers still feel bumps in the road, especially in neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, Eastlake, and Madison Park because of the December freeze and harsh winter.

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said crews have already filled 5,500 potholes so far this year.

“In 2022, the city of Seattle filled 23,000 potholes. That’s a five-year record for us,” Bergerson told KIRO Newsradio. “That’s about 50% more potholes than we filled in 2021 (15,000).”

One thing SDOT does is respond to pothole issues when they get reported.

“To be honest, filling a pothole is often kind of like a Band-Aid. We also have longer-term solutions. Examples of that are the larger paving projects,” Bergerson said. “And something that we call slurry seals, which is basically a sealant we put on the road, which helps keep water and moisture out of the pavement and helps prevent potholes and keeps that pavement lasting longer.”

Washington state Legislature considers rolling back strict pursuit laws

SDOT is able to fill most of the potholes reported within three business days. However, this time of year, it found a lot more potholes than usual.

“It’s not possible to do it that quickly when crews are responding to so many all at one time. Potholes tend to come back,” Bergerson said.

Potholes

(SDOT)

The solution to potholes could be bigger paving projects, but that can get costly. Bergerson said SDOT did a lot of re-paving last year and thanked the “Levy to Move Seattle,” which funded such projects.

“We feel we paved about 30 miles of streets. And we also paved about 200 miles of streets since 2016,” he said. “There’s a lot of that work happening. But those are big projects. And anyone who is traveling on Madison Street, for example, knows that that’s not the kind of thing that we could do everywhere in the city all at one time.”

If you have potholes in your neighborhood, please report them.

How to report a pothole:

Local News

Tranq...
Nicole Jennings

New ‘tranq’ drug spreading through Puget Sound region

A dangerous drug known as tranq - a mix of fentanyl and xylazine, a horse tranquilizer - is spreading through the Puget Sound region.
20 hours ago
tesla...
Nate Connors

Tesla’s auto-pilot ignores speed limits, leads to significant recall

Owners of recalled Tesla models will be contacted by mail no later than April 15 and will be offered an over-the-air update to fix this.
20 hours ago
black style...
L.B. Gilbert

MoPOP hosting Black History Month fashion show this Saturday

MoPOP is hosting 'Through the Eyes of Art' in celebration of Black History Month to honor Black style this Saturday.
20 hours ago
sexual assault...
Sam Campbell

Suspect appears in court for South Lake Union sexual assault

According to police, he stole a designer purse, three credit cards, and the woman's green card before leaving.
20 hours ago
layoff anxiety...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle tech workers have some of the worst ‘layoff anxiety’ in the US

Thousands have been affected by recent layoffs at some of the largest tech companies in the world, and layoff anxiety is running rampant.
20 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle....
Associated Press

Starbucks’ CEO declines appearance before Senate on anti-union efforts

Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schutz has declined a request to appear before the Senate looking into the response to an ongoing unionization campaign
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Potholes remain a problem in Seattle despite best efforts from SDOT