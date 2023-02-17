Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Pot shop owner: ‘Par for the course’ as thieves cause thousands of dollars in damages

Feb 16, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 6:17 pm
cannabis retailers...
Surveillance footage (Courtesy of The Green Lady Marijuana)
(Courtesy of The Green Lady Marijuana)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Green Lady Marijuana in Lynnwood was the victim of a burglary after thieves rammed a stolen truck into the building Sunday night — causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Surveillance video showed the thieves attempting to steal the ATM once inside.

“This is unfortunately, for us, par for the course,” said Mike Redmond, co-owner of Green Lady Marijuana, on The Jason Rantz Show. “We’ve had 12 burglaries, two drive-thru burglaries, and two armed robberies. So it’s kind of getting normal for us.”

State suggests cashless apps for cannabis stores to avoid robbery

Because cannabis is federally illegal, retailers usually cannot take credit or debit cards. This reliance on cash has made these businesses a target for armed robberies.

“How much damage was done?” Rantz asked Redmond.

“It’ll probably be six figures,” Redmond responded. “They took out the post holding up the building, they drove through the HVAC system. There’s electrical, plumbing — everything was damaged. We’ve never put in an insurance claim for all of our burglaries or drive-thrus. So it’s just kind of upsetting. This one was pretty big. They didn’t get anything. They came in and saw that the ATM was empty. We don’t hold cash overnight. But of course, they’re criminals, so they’re not that smart.”

Last year, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) published a list of cashless phone apps and transfer services that cannabis retailers can use for customer payments instead of cash. But each of these apps charges significant fees per transaction.

According to Redmond, only two insurance companies are willing to insure cannabis retailers in Washington.

“We’ve done lobby days and we’ve participated as much as we can with local municipalities and, like I said, to the police and the LCB, they’ve been helpful as much as they can,” Redmond said in regards to reaching out to elected leaders. “But it comes back to the top. I mean, we’ve done everything we can and it doesn’t seem to get changed unless there are actual consequences for these things.”

Law enforcement coalition targets spiking organized retail theft of baby formula, cannabis

Washington reached a 10-year high with armed robberies committed at cannabis retail stores in 2022, according to The Seattle Times, with more than 100 reported last year alone.

“For me, it seems a little bit like they don’t really care,” Redmond said. “We pay 10% sales tax for everything we sell. And then, if we can eke out a little bit of a profit, because we’re still considered like a degenerate illegal company, the federal government taxes us at the highest percentage, regardless of whether you make money or not, which is 37%. So there’s incentive for them not to do anything. They’re making money.”

Watch the surveillance footage here:

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Encampments...
Frank Sumrall

WA Rep. fed up as homeless authority refuses to sweep encampments

KCRHA claimed, according to Jason Rantz, it cannot remove the homeless within certain encampments unless they have permanent housing.
21 hours ago
AI...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Cops livid after Seattle Police Department ‘spied’ on them with AI

The department, according to the Seattle Police Officer's Guild, was proactively reviewing body cam footage instead of using it to respond to complaints.
21 hours ago
olympia...
Frank Sumrall

Parents group files complaint against Olympia School District over segregation claims

The complaint focuses on the school district hosting affinity groups for BIPOC elementary students — excluding white students from joining in the process.
2 days ago
parental consent...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Dem bill lures teens to run away for trans surgeries without parental consent

Washington Democrats proposed a bill that encourages minors to run away from home to receive gender-affirming care without parental consent.
3 days ago
Oakley Carlson...
Frank Sumrall

Oakley Carlson Act seeks more accountability from child services

The bill was written to increase the safety of children who have been removed from a parent due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment.
3 days ago
democrat...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat law gives syringes and crack pipes to kids

The so-called Democrat fix to the Washington drug crisis would give children syringes, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Pot shop owner: ‘Par for the course’ as thieves cause thousands of dollars in damages